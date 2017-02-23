"Congratulations to Integra Gold, Goldcorp and the five finalists of this innovation challenge. This industry-driven effort to crowdsource ideas and support bold new approaches for stronger environmental performance and enhanced productivity will help ensure Canada's minerals industry remains a source of jobs and opportunities for generations," stated the Honourable Jim Carr, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources.

Deciding the fate of the five finalists will be David Harquail, CEO, Franco-Nevada Corporation; Robert Herjavec, CEO, Herjavec Group and judge on ABC Television Network's Shark Tank; Rob McEwen, Chairman & CEO, McEwen Mining; Todd White, COO, Goldcorp Inc. and Bernadette Wightman, President, Cisco Canada. Each finalist will have five minutes to pitch and defend their idea to the panel and demonstrate how their idea or technology has the potential to DisruptMining. Judges will have two minutes to respond and ask questions.

Goldcorp, represented by judge Todd White, has committed $1,000,000 for a proof of concept at one of its mines or investment in the winning technologies. The remaining four judges will represent $100,000 each. Following each presentation, any judge will have the ability to send a disruptor to the deal room to negotiate an investment.

The DisruptMining Expo

In addition to the five finalists, 11 semi-finalists have been chosen for the DisruptMining daytime expo. The expo will take place on March 5, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST at the Carlu in Toronto. To register for the DisruptMining daytime expo, click here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/disruptmining-day-expo-tickets-31528270907

The 11 semi-finalists being showcased at the daytime expo are:

Acoustic Zoom Inc.

BGC Engineering Inc.

Dundee Sustainable Technologies

GeoLEARN

GroundTruth Exploration Inc.

Heads Up Display Inc.

Objectivity.ca

Minrail Inc.

New Mining Solutions

Scanimetrics Inc.

YieldPoint Inc.

Integra Gold and Goldcorp would like to thank the generous sponsors of DisruptMining: Title sponsor Raymond James and event sponsors Macquarie and BMO.

About DisruptMining

DisruptMining is a marquee event during the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") conference that will showcase disruptive and exponential technologies with the potential to revolutionize the future of mining, from exploration and discovery to production and automation to financing, marketing and sustainability.

Net proceeds from sponsorships and ticket sales at the DisruptMining finale event will be donated to charities as well as used to create scholarships designed to spur innovation in mining.

Link to DisruptMining video: https://vimeo.com/195817154

About Integra Gold Corp. www.integragold.com

Integra Gold is a junior gold exploration company advancing projects in Val-d'Or, Québec, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Company's primary focus is its high-grade Lamaque project.

About Goldcorp Inc. www.goldcorp.com

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Stephen de Jong

CEO & President

