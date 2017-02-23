Parallel Wireless Expands Voice Offerings in their vRAN Solution

Collaboration with NetNumber Brings VoLTE Capabilities

NASHUA, New Hampshire, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Parallel Wireless, Inc., the pioneer in making cellular network deployments as easy and as cost-effective as Wi-Fi today announced a strategic partnership with NetNumber, Inc., the leader in Centralized Signaling and Routing Control platforms for the global Communications Service Providers (CSP) market. The joint solution simplifies complex IMS architecture, reduces VoLTE deployment cost and time to market and enables mobile operators to deliver quality voice services for networks of any size, private or public.

The migration to VoLTE is complex and challenging and operators need an architecture that is both flexible and capable in order to deploy IMS core while preserving service quality and reliability. This requires an architectural vision that supports voice using the existing network and provides a clear path to 5G voice.

Parallel Wireless integrated the NetNumber Home Subscriber Server (HSS), Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF), HLR (Home Location Register), IMS Core (P/S/ICSCF), and AAA, available as virtualized applications on the NetNumber's TITAN platform, into its multi-technology self-configuring and self-optimizing vRAN solution.

The NetNumber TITAN is a universal, virtualized infrastructure for routing policy enforcement, signaling control and subscriber data base services in the network. Today, NetNumber TITAN is deployed on more than 350 servers across five continents. Its robust subscriber data management capability supports more than 200 billion transactions per month.

The Parallel Wireless and NetNumber integrated virtualized approach delivers:

A complete virtualized network solution, including all voice options from Circuit Switch Fallback (CSFB), Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi,) Push-to-Talk (PPT), to Over the Top (OTT) voice with superior QoS enabled by session control and voice traffic prioritization on the Parallel Wireless HetNet Gateway (HNG).

3GPP standards compatibility and service continuity within the IMS, Wi-Fi, and circuit domains enabled by ePDG/TWG and LTE/3G gateway functionality on the HNG. This allows operators to deploy access-independent connectivity and seamless mobility to a multitude of technologies, such as 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, and 5G in the future. With superior cost-optimized performance and seamless handoffs between licensed and unlicensed technologies, it delivers the quality experiences mobile consumers have come to expect.

Policy services that help manage the signaling and control plane impact of the mobile Internet traffic tidal wave on the CSP's networks.

Real-time user authentication with ability to manage and charge for services.

Support for regulatory services within the IMS domain.

To learn more about this innovative virtualized solution, please visit NetNumber booth #7F80 at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Spain February 27th, 2017 - March 2nd, 2017 or Parallel Wireless booth #1572 at IWCE in Las Vegas March 27th - March 31st.

Supporting quotes

Steve Legge, vice president of Corporate Development and Product Management, NetNumber, said. "Integrating key IMS functions into existing virtualized networks elements of Parallel Wireless innovative vRAN as a software is a logical approach. The goal of our collaboration is to enable wireless service providers to deploy VoLTE services now while preparing mobile networks for 5G and at a much lower cost than legacy IMS solutions. CSPs are able to deploy in a focused manner in support of specific service -- such as VoLTE -- and scale accordingly as demand grows."

Rajesh Mishra, founder and CTO, Parallel Wireless, said. "Our mission is to continue making the transition to the virtualized RAN (vRAN) for CSPs cost-effective, simplified and easy to deploy by breaking down cost and complexity barriers imposed by legacy infrastructures. This strategic collaboration with NetNumber on virtual IMS architecture delivers TCO savings and operational simplification while scaling to meet the needs presented by 4G, 5G and IoT."

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless is reimagining the wireless infrastructure market, enabling carriers to deploy any G cellular networks as easy and as cost-effective as enterprise Wi-Fi whether for rural, enterprise, public safety, M2M, Smart Cities, or dense urban. Currently, the company in production deployment or in trials with major leading operators on six continents. Parallel Wireless' innovation and excellence in multi-technology virtualized RAN (vRAN) has been recognized with 27 industry awards. For more information, please visit www.parallelwireless.com

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings 16 years of experience delivering innovative signaling control solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services across multiple generations of networks, while dramatically simplifying the core network and reducing operating costs. Today, we are the leading provider of Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) solutions to the global communications industry. Visit www.netnumber.com for more information. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Facebook.