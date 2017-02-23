Casa Systems Clears the Path to 5G with New Mobile Offerings at Mobile World Congress

Introduction of new Apex Ultra-Broadband small cells, Axyom Small Cell Manager and mobile EPC solutions put operators in the driver's seat to meet ultra-broadband demands

ANDOVER, Massachusetts, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Casa Systems, a worldwide leader in next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in mobile, fixed broadband and cable access networks, today announced the expansion of its mobile solutions portfolio putting network operators on track to deliver 5G services. The evolution of Casa's Apex Ultra-Broadband small cells, Axyom Small Cell Manager and virtual mobile EPC solutions including S-GW, P-GW, MME and SAE-GW offerings combine to create a powerful end-to-end mobile architecture to prepare communications service provider (CSP) networks for the intense demands of 5G. Casa will showcase these solutions at Mobile World Congress, February 27-March 2, in Barcelona.

To manage the bandwidth deluge in a digital environment that includes high-definition multimedia services, Internet of Things (IoT) and smart cities, service providers must thoughtfully but proactively transform their networks, operations and services. Casa Systems is at the forefront of enabling these applications with its package of mobile solutions to prepare operators for the 5G world.

At Mobile World Congress, Casa Systems will highlight:

Expanded family of Apex Ultra-Broadband small cells : Casa's end-to-end mobile access solutions support 3G and 4G cellular as well as Wi-Fi, LTE-A, 3.5GHz CBRS and MulteFire ' access. A range of indoor and outdoor small cells provide not only the coverage and capacity service providers need, but also location and presence insights that can be used toward monetization.

: Casa's end-to-end mobile access solutions support 3G and 4G cellular as well as Wi-Fi, LTE-A, 3.5GHz CBRS and MulteFire access. A range of indoor and outdoor small cells provide not only the coverage and capacity service providers need, but also location and presence insights that can be used toward monetization. New Axyom Small Cell Manager : Provides 3G/4G management or H(e)MS and real-time SON functions needed in a unified management framework, enabling zero touch plug-n-play provisioning and autonomous optimization to reduce interference and increase overall resource availability while reducing OPEX.

: Provides 3G/4G management or H(e)MS and real-time SON functions needed in a unified management framework, enabling zero touch plug-n-play provisioning and autonomous optimization to reduce interference and increase overall resource availability while reducing OPEX. Expanded portfolio of virtual network functions (VNFs) for Axyom Ultra-Broadband Software Framework: Casa's new Axyom EPC adds a virtualized evolved packet core to the Axyom portfolio, including S-GW, P-GW, SAE-GW and MME functions. Now, with virtualized access gateways for cellular and Wi-Fi as well as the virtualized EPC, Casa Systems provides an end-to-end solution for a range of current and emerging use cases. Casa's EPC provides an affordable replacement to legacy purpose-built hardware, and enables logical overlay solutions for MVNO and M2M / IoT requirements.

Casa Systems' mobile access and core products give service providers the flexibility to distribute network functions where they make the most sense in the network, increasingly important for 5G use cases, enabling flatter, more efficient mobile networks. The solutions also enable programmability of the network via an open API framework that exposes network intelligence and enables monetization of network investments. And, whether at the edge in a 1 or 2 RU COTS x-86 server or as independently scalable elements in a central cloud environment, Casa's solutions deliver high throughput and best-in-class performance on a per RU basis.

"As operators race to prepare for 5G, they need the agility to compete with large and niche competitors by quickly offering differentiated services that can cater to unique subscriber requirements, while remaining profitable," said Dimitris Mavrakis, research director focused on network transformation at ABI Research. "The emergence of data-driven use cases - like IoT, M2M communications and enhanced mobile broadband - only add to this urgency. Mobile solutions that can deliver a combination of performance, flexibility and integration with existing networks and solutions will be critical for a smooth evolution to and delivering on the full promise of 5G."

More than 25 providers globally - including tier 1 MSOs and mobile operators - are testing Casa's new mobile solutions in labs and field trials.

"We're rapidly entering an IoT-centric world, and service providers must be ready to deliver the service levels that consumers will demand, as well as the services that enterprises, public safety officials and other institutions will require - such as private LTE networks - to do their jobs effectively. That means providing broadband infrastructure that's ready for 5G with top-of-the-line security and minimal latency," said Jerry Guo, CEO at Casa Systems. "For more than a decade, Casa Systems has been at the forefront of every technology inflection point. Our mobility solutions continue that tradition, with an architecture that protects network investments while enabling service providers to be first to market with mobile services that increase user satisfaction, drive profitable growth and ensure the performance, capacity and security needed for the 5G world."

