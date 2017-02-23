International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE) 2017 Gathers Top Names to Bring Innovational Ideas on Board

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE) 2017 concluded on February 18, introducing latest technologies and providing business opportunities for industry players to share innovative ideas. More than 208 thousand professionals, including purchase missions from more than 100 countries like the U.S., India, Germany, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Thailand, Malaysia and more, gathered in Guangzhou.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471345/ISLE.jpg

Malek Alwazzan, Kuwait's Consul-General in Guangzhou was impressed about the exhibition and he noted that China's LED products are now used in Kuwaiti for some megaprojects. "This exhibition gave me the chance to find out fine pitch LED displays, curved screens, transparent screens as well as brand-new solar LED lighting technology."

One of the highlights of this year's ISLE, fine pitch display has shown game-changing innovation as P2.5 indoor LED displays (pixel spacing below 2.5mm) have become conventional products at the show. Global players like Leyard, Abson and Ledman brought P1.81, P1.5 LED display products on site while some other companies revealed that P1.5 and P0.6 micro-spacing products are expected to be available in the near future.

In addition to groundbreaking technologies, this year's ISLE set up a wide range of forums and lectures to enable counterparts to share marketing insights with leaders from LED and advertising equipment industry. At the industry summit forum held by efi, world leading product and service provider of transforming analog to digital imaging, Dr. Wang Bing, managing director at efi Greater China, shared the latest logo production method and introduced the latest inkjet industry trends at the forum.

Mr. Lee Yingjie, director of ISLE, said this year's ISLE has embraced more technological achievements. "We'll be keeping integrating resources to encourage industrial members to innovate for sustainable development."

About ISLE

The 2018 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE)will beheld byCanton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd. and China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp (CFTE) from March 3 to 6.It is dedicated to building a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform of professional, charismatic and intelligent advertising signs.

For more information, please visit:http://www.isle.org.cn/en/

CONTACT:

Linda Chen

+86-20-8926-8256

chenyanhui@cantonfairad.com