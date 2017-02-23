APAC Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a hub for production of automobiles, with the automotive sector accounting for the largest private sector investment in research and development (R&D) in the region. During 2011-2015, demand for tires in the region grew on account growing automobile sales, expanding vehicle fleet size and increasing GNI per capita. Presence of major automotive OEMs such as Ford, Hyundai, Honda, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, TATA, BMW, etc., is propelling OEM tire demand in Asia-Pacific. Nevertheless, replacement segment continues to dominate demand for tires in the region due to continuing expansion of automobile fleet in Asia-Pacific.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



According to"Asia-Pacific Tire Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2021",Asia-Pacific tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2016-2021, driven by rising tire demand from OEM as well as replacement segments. Passenger car and two-wheeler tire segments dominated tire demand in the region and the segments are anticipated to continue dominating tire demand in the country through 2021. Few of the leading global tire companies operating in Asia-Pacific tire market include Goodyear, Bridgestone, MRF, CEAT, Yokohama, Kumho, Hangzhou Zhongce, etc."Asia-Pacific Tire Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2021"report elaborates following aspects of tire market in Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Off-The-Road (OTR) and Two-Wheeler Tires), By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement), By Radial Vs Bias

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report is based on both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with vehicle manufactures, tire companies, distributors, retailers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.APAC Tire Production Overview

5.APAC Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

5.4.Market Attractiveness Index (Region)

6.China Tire Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.3.Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

7.India Tire Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.3.Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

8.Japan Tire Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.3.Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

9.Indonesia Tire Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.3.Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

10.Vietnam Tire Market Outlook

10.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

10.2.Market Share & Forecast

10.3.Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

11.South Korea Tire Market Outlook

11.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

11.2.Market Share & Forecast

11.3.Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

12.Thailand Tire Market Outlook

12.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

12.2.Market Share & Forecast

12.3.Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

13.Taiwan Tire Market Outlook

13.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

13.2.Market Share & Forecast

13.3.Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

14.Australia Tire Market Outlook

14.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

14.2.Market Share & Forecast

14.3.Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

15.Malaysia Tire Market Outlook

15.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

15.2.Market Share & Forecast

15.3.Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

16.Sri Lanka Tire Market Outlook

16.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

16.2.Market Share & Forecast

16.3.Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

17.Bangladesh Tire Market Outlook

17.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

17.2.Market Share & Forecast

17.3.Market Attractiveness Index (Vehicle Type)

18.Market Dynamics

18.1.Drivers

18.2.Challenges

19.Market Trends & Developments

20.Competitive Landscape

21.Strategic Recommendations

