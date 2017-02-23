Riot Control Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Technology (Electromagnetic & Sonic Weapons, Kinetic Impact Weapons, Chemical Agents, Others), By Product (Offensive Weapons, Defensive Equipment), and End-User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Military)

Developments in riot control technology and equipment have had a significant impact on the riot control market. Visiongain has estimated this market to be worth $11.167bn in 2017. Visiongain's report on this sector gives a detailed overview of the market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the riot control systems and equipment market. Importantly, the report also delivers a forecast of the market, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the riot control market.

This report offers a global forecast, which is then broken down by the following Regional and National markets:

• North America

- US

- Canada

• Europe

- UK

- Russia

- France

- Germany

- Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

- Australia

- China

- India

- Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

As well as the following submarkets:

• Market by Technology

- Electromagnetic & Sonic Weapons

- Kinetic Impact Weapons

- Chemical Agents

- Others

• Market by Product

- Offensive Weapons

- Defensive Equipment

• Market by End-User

- Law Enforcement Agencies

- Military

In order to offer an accurate snapshot of the current market, visiongain has also profiled the following leading companies:

• BAE Systems, plc.

• Raytheon Company

• Taser International, Inc.

• Combined Systems, Inc.

• LRAD Corporation

• Nonlethal Technologies, Inc.

• Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.

• The Safariland Group

• Eagle Industries, Inc.

• Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

With over 200 tables and charts and a total length of over 160 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. Porter's five forces analysis, as well as analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market.

