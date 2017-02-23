SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Reflektion, the leading unified engagement platform for brands worldwide, today announced the addition of photo search, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and universal search to its leading full and preview site search solutions. These additions will drive richer, more relevant customer engagement and facilitate the transformation of site search from a simple utility to a primary shopper engagement point.

The latest additions to Reflektion's solution are redefining site search for today's eCommerce brands and consumers. With photo search, consumers will now be able to upload a photo of an item and use it to search for similar items among the brand's product inventory. The addition of universal search allows Reflektion customers to deliver individually relevant content alongside products in search results, improving performance and content utilization. NLP enables consumers to search conversationally -- delivering more relevant, nuanced results and paving the way for voice search.

"For nearly two decades, site search has lacked any real innovation or evolution. Reflektion represents the future of search. A future where consumers can use any combination of voice, photos and unique queries to naturally engage with a brand and receive individually relevant results," said Amar Chokhawala, CEO, Reflektion.

Photo Search

Today's digital consumers have fully embraced images and photos. Tumblr, Instagram, Snapchat and others provide great examples of just how many photos and images consumers take in each day. On the road to creating more engaging mobile experiences, brands must consider expanding their definition of search to include photo search. For example, with Reflektion's photo search functionality, if an individual sees a pair of high heels they love while out with friends they can snap a quick picture, and quickly attach that photo to a search query and see if a brand offers anything similar.

Universal Search Results

For years, brands have been adding content to their sites to help customers get great suggestions, strengthen the brand relationship, and expand SEO reach. But the content they spend time and money developing isn't part of their existing search results. In order to ensure they are getting the very most from the content they are producing, Reflektion's universal search ensures individually relevant content assets are delivered alongside equally relevant products in search results.

Natural Language Processing

On a web site an individual may type the text "black dress," but conversationally they might add more context such as, "show me black dresses under $100." The majority of site search solutions can't deliver relevant results for that conversational query -- especially on mobile. They will instead simply show black dresses. For consumers, that is a failed experience. The addition of NLP enables Reflektion customers to listen and respond to consumers' conversational queries and opens the door to a host of innovative new voice search functionalities.

"The latest additions to our site search solution represent three critical elements of today's modern user experience," continued Chokhawala. "It's also important to note, that two of these new features represent foundational elements required for voice search. This is no coincidence and we're excited to unveil additional functionality in the area of voice search very soon. "

