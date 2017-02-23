Ecosystem 2.0 Takes Out the Pain of Operating Multipartner SDN/NFV Services, Reducing TTM and Enabling Rapid Service Innovation

NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology today unveiled their Ecosystem 2.0, the next evolution in partner collaboration that goes beyond VNF onboarding to solve operational and monetization issues for service providers that result in a digital marketplace of commercially ready services.

Service providers demand the flexibility to select and work with multiple partners when creating and running virtualized services. Ecosystem 2.0 facilitates this by creating deep relationships with our partners, including Juniper, Metaswitch and Versa Networks, and many others, to cover both the technical and commercial aspects of providing a large and constantly growing ecosystem library of commercially ready virtualized services.

VNF onboarding is an important first step in the process but only covers one piece of what it takes to get vendor VNFs ready for commercial service. In addition to seamless VNF onboarding, Ecosystem 2.0 offers an end-to-end service creation environment, including the definition, design, deployment, lifecycle management, BSS/OSS integration and assurance phases. Commercial agreements include full partner and license management together with advanced revenue share models, enabling monetization across multiple parties in the value chain. With Ecosystem 2.0, service providers and partners benefit from a real-time collaboration environment to assess and improve their services and VNFs.

Ecosystem 2.0 helps service providers accelerate revenue growth by enabling:

Faster time-to-market with access to commercially ready services.

Continuous service innovation with rapid onboarding, service design and new software asset commercialization.

The use of pre-integrated, best-of-breed VNFs with minimal risk.

With Ecosystem 2.0, our partners can:

Certify their VNFs as commercially ready, working with the market-leading service orchestration, service design and business management applications of NEC/Netcracker's Agile Virtualization Platform and Practice (AVP).

Become part of NEC/Netcracker's business-driven solutions, including its market-leading NaaS solution.

Enable seamless onboarding with access to an advanced partner portal with a dashboard showing VNFs statistics and feedback from service providers.

"We are excited to announce NEC/Netcracker's Ecosystem 2.0, which is focused on the service provider market and is part of the broader NEC SDN Partner Space, spanning telecom markets and enterprises," said Shigeru Okuya, General Manager, SDN/NFV Division at NEC Corporation. "This new partner collaboration goes beyond VNF onboarding to focus on operationalizing services and monetization through deep partner relationships."

"NEC/Netcracker's Ecosystem 2.0 is an important next step for the industry, enabling new partner collaboration significantly beyond basic onboarding and giving service providers the tools they need to monetize virtualized services comprised of components from a large and growing range of vendors," said Fran Heeran, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Netcracker's SDN/NFV Business Unit. "Bringing all of our partners together into a unified environment ensures that our customers can leverage best-of-breed solutions with minimal risk to expand their reach into new markets and generate new revenue."

"Juniper and NEC/Netcracker have a history of deep collaboration in developing joint virtualization solutions and we are pleased to participate in the Ecosystem 2.0 initiative," said Brian Rosenberg, Corporate Vice President of Partners and Alliances at Juniper Networks. "Juniper supports NEC/Netcracker's Ecosystem 2.0 as it enables service providers to leverage open, best-of-breed solutions as they transform their networks."

"Metaswitch is excited to be part of NEC/Netcracker's Ecosystem 2.0, which helps service providers address challenges in commercializing virtualized cloud services," said Shriraj Gaglani, EVP of Business Development at Metaswitch. "As recognized leaders in VNF onboarding, we are keen to work with partners like Netcracker to create commercially ready virtual core network services and help service providers significantly reduce time-to-market."

For more information on NEC/Netcracker's Ecosystem 2.0, please contact Joanna Larivee at Joanna.Larivee@Netcracker.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit

http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2016 NEC Corporation.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

