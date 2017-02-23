Highly flexible Bluetooth 5 certified Radio System-on-Chip (SoC) provides faster data rates greater functionality while maximizing system battery life

Mobile World Congress ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has positioned itself at the forefront of ultra-low-power wireless connectivity with its latest product offering. The RSL10 highly flexible, ultra-miniature multi-protocol Bluetooth 5 certified radio System-on-Chip (SoC) is capable of supporting the advanced wireless functionalities emerging in the IoT and Connected Health Wellness sectors without compromising battery life or overall system size. Target applications for this device include wearables such as fitness trackers and smart watches, smart locks, and electronics like lighting or appliances.

The RSL10 capitalizes on the increased data rate throughput capabilities of Bluetooth low energy technology, while optimizing power consumption. The sophisticated SoC provides an incredibly power-efficient operation for a wide range of applications with its superior overall power profile, including some of the best numbers in the industry for peak Rx in Receive Mode and Deep Sleep Modes. Unlike competing solutions, it is ideal for applications using 1.2 and 1.5 V batteries, and provides a voltage supply range between 1.1 and 3.6 V without an external DC/DC converter.

The highly-integrated dual-core architecture is built around the user-programmable ARM® Cortex®-M3 processor, which provides clocking speeds up to 48 MHz and the flexibility to support 2.4 gigahertz (GHz) proprietary protocol stacks. Also featured is an ultra-low-power 32-bit Dual-Harvard Digital Signal Processing (DSP) system, which enables signal processing intensive applications such as wireless audio codecs.

"Advancements in wearables and health and wellness devices are continually pushing for reductions in system size and optimization of battery life," stated Bob Klosterboer, executive vice president and general manager of the Analog Solutions Group at ON Semiconductor. "Using our decades' worth of experience and expertise developing ultra-low-power System-on-Chips (SoC) targeting hearing aids, we have developed a solution that sets new benchmarks in power consumption."

To accelerate customer design in and reduce customer time to market, ON Semiconductor is making available a complete development platform, including hardware board, software tools, full documentation set and a large range of Bluetooth protocols and firmware profile libraries. The RSL10 SoC is currently sampling in an ultra-miniature 5.50 mm2 51-pin WLCSP package. Samples of the 6x6 mm 48-pin QFN are planned to be available at the end of April.

To learn more, visit our RSL10 product page and read the "Advanced Low Power Wireless Technology Creates New Possibilities in Wearables and 'Connected' Health and Wellness Devices" blog. To request engineering samples or order an Evaluation Board, please contact your local ON Semiconductor sales representative.

