Cook Medical has rounded out the Universa line with the introduction of five new sets for percutaneous urinary drainage. Each set includes a catheter and accessories for specific procedures. These sets streamline Cook's offering of percutaneous drainage products.

These Universa set options are now available:

Introductory sets for initial catheter placement (loop or Malecot catheter)

Exchange sets for catheter exchange (loop or Malecot catheter)

Suprapubic sets for suprapubic drainage (Malecot catheter)

The Universa brand of urinary drainage products also includes ureteral stents and Foley catheters, available in multiple sizes and configurations to meet patient needs and physician preference.

"With the Universa line, we are providing our customers with a full line of products for their drainage procedures," said Jean-Marc Creissel, vice president and global leader of Cook Medical's Urology division. "Grouping our percutaneous drainage products into these convenient sets helps us serve customers better through a streamlined ordering process and improved management of inventory and stock."

About Cook Medical

Since 1963 Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world's healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at www.cookmedical.eu, and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

