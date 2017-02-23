Kindly note that the following instrument's issued share capital will increase by 668,120 shares on 27 February 2017 due to the option to shareholders of receiving the dividend by the issue of new shares.



Instrument Name: MTP ORD EUR 0.25

Short Code: MTP

ISIN: MT0000390105



Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have