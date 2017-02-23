

Foresight Solar Fund Limited: New £55 million Revolving Credit Facility



Foresight Solar Fund Limited ('the Company') is pleased to announce it has reached Financial Close on a £55 million revolving credit facility. The facility will be provided by Santander Global Corporate Banking at a rate of LIBOR + 200bps for three years.



The credit facility will provide additional financial flexibility for future pipeline opportunities, including the anticipated acquisition of a 50MW operational asset currently under a binding sale and purchase agreement.



