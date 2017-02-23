OT (Oberthur Technologies), a leading global provider of embedded security software products, services and solutions will demonstrate on its booth at Mobile World Congress 2017 how to secure Low Power (LPWA) Networks in licensed spectrum using M2M cellular modules from Sierra Wireless. Cellular networks are evolving to connect devices requiring low consumption. The 3GPP standards like EC-GSM-IoT, LTE-M and NB-IoT are specially tailored to target the connectivity requirements of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) using the existing network infrastructures. OT is strongly involved in securing this IoT evolution and proposes solutions to support this transition.

IoT requires devices to be connected everywhere and in all conditions, sometimes for a very long period of time and often with a low amount of data to be exchanged. The emergence of Low Power Networks is an attempt to address those requirements, introducing new networks and devices able to operate over a long range, in remote locations, with low power and at low cost.

"OT is proud to show its involvement in securing the IoT world. Most objects will be connected in the near future and OT has a solution to ensure the integrity and the confidentiality of the data transmitted, along with the strong authentication of the devices." said Pierre Barrial, Managing Director of the Mobile Network Operators business at OT.

Together with Sierra Wireless,OT demonstrates that its ruggedized SIM cards are fully compatible with the IoT evolutions in the 3GPP world. OT is an active member of the GSMA Mobile IoT initiative, designed to accelerate the commercial availability of Trusted IoT based on 3GPP technologies.

"Sierra Wireless is proud to offer the most innovative LPWA modules and to demonstrate them working on live networks. With revolutionary capabilities such as unprecedented radio sensibility and the latest power saving features defined by 3GPP, cellular IoT devices can now be deployed everywhere and run on battery for more than 10 years while enjoying the benefits of LTE networks for long-lived global service coverage, security, and a wide choice of suppliers thanks to unified standards," said Philippe Guillemette, Chief Technical Officer of Sierra Wireless. "We are glad to see that Oberthur Technologies brings innovative power consumption optimizations for the SIM card to further boost IoT deployments

Come and discover how OT Secure Low Power Wide Area Networks in licensed spectrum at the Mobile World Congress on OT's booth, Hall 6 Stand 6H30. The demonstration is part of the GSMA Mobile IoT Tour.

ABOUT SIERRA WIRELESS

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is building the Internet of Things with intelligent wireless solutions that empower organizations to innovate in the connected world. We offer the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 2G, 3G and 4G embedded modules and gateways, seamlessly integrated with our secure cloud and connectivity services. OEMs and enterprises worldwide trust our innovative solutions to get their connected products and services to market faster. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,000 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Sierra Wireless is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

ABOUT OBERTHUR TECHNOLOGIES

OT is a world leader in embedded digital security that protects you when you connect, authenticate or pay.

OT is strategically positioned in high growth markets and offers embedded security software solutions for "end-point" devices as well as associated remote management solutions to a huge portfolio of international clients, including banks and financial institutions, mobile operators and governments, as well as manufacturers of connected objects and equipment.

OT employs over 6,500 employees worldwide, including almost 700 R&D people. With a global footprint of 4 regional secure manufacturing hubs and 39 secure service centers, OT's international network serves clients in 169 countries. For more information: www.oberthur.com

Download The M World

All you need to know about the latest trends of the Mobility world, available on AppStore and Google Play

www.oberthur.com/themworld

FOLLOW US

Twitter

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223005945/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

Elan-Edelman

Chloé Tisseuil, Tél.: +33 1 86 21 50 54

chloe.tisseuil@elanedelman.com