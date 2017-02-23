SHOPBOP Launches Spring 2017 Trend Driven Campaign With Suki And Immy Waterhouse

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SHOPBOP, the premier online shopping destination for women worldwide, launches their global Spring 2017 campaign, 'Find Your Spring,' featuring It-Brit sisters and style stars, Suki Waterhouse and Immy Waterhouse, and model-of-the-moment, Alanna Arrington. The campaign centers around female friendship and a modern take on femininity, as seen in six major spring trends - Pretty in Pink, Tailor Made, All-Day Lingerie, Modern Americana, New Romantics and SoCal Cool.

The Find Your Spring campaign will roll out with unique photo and video content, spanning all digital channels - email, social media and homepage - and is hosted across desktop, tablet, direct mail and mobile, in the form of weekly look books, consisting of style how-tos, the latest spring product, and stunning imagery. From the season's star color, pink, to playful prints and romantic silhouettes, spring's fashion highlights are brought to life.

SHOPBOP Fashion Director, Caroline Maguire:

"We are extremely excited to be launching our global Spring 2017 campaign, 'Find Your Spring', with Suki Waterhouse, Immy Waterhouse and Alanna Arrington. We feel we have chosen the perfect trio to represent the spirit of Spring in a very SHOPBOP way, with approachable style and a playful sensibility."

SHOPBOP's SPRING TRENDS:

Pretty in Pink [Launch: February 23, 2017]

This dreamy shade is about to take over your closets In scales of creamy blush, dusty rose, and shocking fuchsia.

Tailor Made [Launch: March 9, 2017]

Your seasonal cheat sheet to pulling off crisp classics like you've never seen them before.

All-Day Lingerie [Launch: March 16, 2017]

How to pull off the effortlessly luxe look - our guide to wearing crop tops over button-downs, pairing slip dresses with silky pants, and tossing boudoir-inspired robes over cut-offs.

Modern Americana [Launch: March 23, 2017]

Red, white, and blue, reimagined, featuring the resurgence of Americana staples - gingham, polka dots, patriotic colors, stripes and tons of denim.

New Romantics [Launch: March 30, 2017]

A sophisticated mix of dreamy ruffles, high-neck blouses, Juliet sleeves, and dramatic florals.

SoCal Cool [Launch: April 6, 2017]

Ride the beachy, retro wave with bright, surf-inspired playful silhouettes - think punchy graphics and hits of neon.

ABOUT SHOPBOP:

Shopbop.comis the go-to online shopping destination for modern style, offering women around the world the comprehensive, hand-picked selection of established and emerging designers. Working with over 1,000brandsworldwide, SHOPBOP offers women in 165 countries an assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories with fast, free global shipping worldwide and free returns in the U.S. and Canada. SHOPBOP is part of the Amazon.com Inc. group of companies.

