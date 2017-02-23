SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- PanTerra Networks, the leading provider of unified cloud services for mid-market enterprises, today announced VoIP Supply has entered into a Master Agent agreement with PanTerra for the distribution of its Unified Cloud services. With this new relationship VoIP Supply will have Master Agent authority to distribute WorldSmart, SmartBox and SentraCloud service through its CloudSpan Marketplace; in addition to authorizing subagents and value added resellers for the resale of PanTerra unified cloud services.

Ben Sayers, Founder and CEO of VoIP Supply, said, "We feel the PanTerra solution is an excellent addition to our CloudSpan Marketplace because of its product breadth and maturity, as well as the unique features offered within their product portfolio. We are confident we will be able to address pent up cloud demand with the PanTerra solution. We look forward to further advancing our cloud services offering with PanTerra."

"We're excited about expanding our distribution footprint through VoIP Supply's CloudSpan Marketplace and their vast network of resellers," said Arthur Chang, CEO of PanTerra. He continued, "VoIP Supply is a recognized supplier of everything VoIP and we expect great things from them in the near future."

About PanTerra Networks

PanTerra Networks is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering multi-media communications, team collaborations, contact center, file sync & share and business analytics through its WorldSmart solution. WorldSmart is a HIPAA compliant, highly secure, ultra-reliable, futureproof unified cloud service that can be custom configured on a user by user basis and consistently deployed world-wide.

WorldSmart includes CloudUC, its unified communications service that can upgrade or replace an enterprise's existing communications and team collaborations infrastructure with a next-generation cloud-based unified communications service and SmartBox - Enterprise File Sync & Share, its secure cloud file storage, sync & share service with built-in unified communications features.

All WorldSmart services can be self-managed or provided through SentraCloud, its fully managed solution delivered by PanTerra, which includes the management of all WorldSmart services, optional last mile MPLS capable connectivity and any associated on-premises networking equipment.

With PanTerra's Unified Cloud Service solution, enterprises gain the highest levels of security, scalability, reliability, availability, quality of service, service level agreement and support while significantly lowering their total cost of operations and IT administration complexities. PanTerra is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

For more information, please visit www.panterranetworks.com or call +1 800.805.0558 or email us at info@panterranetworks.com.

About VoIP Supply

VoIP Supply, LLC (http://www.voipsupply.com) is your trusted source for everything VoIP; from our large selection of name-brand hardware to our CloudSpan Marketplace. VoIP Supply provides you with a fully staffed inbound call center with licensed, certified and highly trained VoIP experts that can help you with any problem you might have. Whether you are a home user, business, reseller or service provider, VoIP Supply has the products, experience and expertise to make your deployment a success.

VoIP Supply is a three-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree, listed by Business First as one of WNY's Most Admired Companies, as well as being consistently ranked one of Western New York's Best Places to Work. VoIP Supply is also the first Certified B Corporation in Western New York.

PanTerra Media Contact

David Immethun

Sr. Director of Marketing

408.457.8941

