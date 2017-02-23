Erik Penser Bankaktiebolag has changed name to Erik Penser Bank AB. This change will be effective in INET and Genium INET as of Friday, February 24, 2017. The member identity EPB in INET and EP in Genium INET will remain unchanged. Member: Erik Penser Bank AB INET ID: EPB GENIUM INET ID: EP Valid in INET system as of: The 24th of February, 2017 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Felix von Bahr or Mattias Hammarqvist, telephone +46 8 405 6000



