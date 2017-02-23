Erik Penser Bankaktiebolag has changed name to Erik Penser Bank AB. This change will be effective in INET as of Friday, February 24, 2017 The member identity EPB in INET will remain unchanged Member: Erik Penser Bank AB INET ID: EPB Valid in INET system as of: The 24th of February 2017 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Felix von Bahr or Mattias Hammarqvist, telephone +46 8 405 6000



