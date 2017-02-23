EXCHANGE NOTICE 23 FEBRUARY 2017 MEMBERS
Erik Penser Bankaktiebolag has changed name to Erik Penser Bank AB. This change will be effective in INET as of Friday, February 24, 2017
The member identity EPB in INET will remain unchanged
Member: Erik Penser Bank AB INET ID: EPB Valid in INET system as of: The 24th of February 2017
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Felix von Bahr or Mattias Hammarqvist, telephone +46 8 405 6000
Nasdaq Helsinki
Felix von Bahr Mattias Hammarqvist Sales Director Head of Nordic Sales
