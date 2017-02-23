Unaudited results of AB Amber Grid for year 2016 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:
• Sales for the year 2016 - EUR 66.7 million (the year 2015 - EUR 55.8 million);
• Profit before tax for the year 2016 - EUR 24.3 million (the year 2015 - EUR 14.7 million);
• Net profit for the year 2016 - EUR 20.9 million (the year 2015 - EUR 16.0 million).
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the year 2016 amounted to EUR 40.7 million, an increase of 35% in comparison with the year 2015 (EUR 30.1 million).
AB Amber Grid releases unaudited condensed financial statements for the year 2016 prepared according to International financial reporting standards.
Attached:
1. AB Amber Grid condensed financial statements as of 31 December 2016;
2. Press release.
The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:
Rimantas Šukys
Finance Director
tel. +370 5 236 0854
fax +370 5 236 0850
e-mail: r.sukys@ambergrid.lt
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616708
