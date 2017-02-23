Global $8.9 Billion Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $8.9 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising product launches, mergers and acquisitions among cardiovascular devices manufacturing companies, increasing elderly population, technologically sophisticated products, and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Scope of the Report

Based on product type the market is categorized into heart valves and pacemaker.



Heart valves are further segmented into mechanical heart valves, tissue heart valves and transcatheter heart valves.



Tissue heart valves sub segmented into stentless tissue valve and stented tissue valve.



Pacemakers include implantable pacemaker and external pacemaker.

Implantable pacemaker sub segmented into triple-chamber battery pacemaker, dual-chamber battery pacemaker and single-chamber battery pacemaker.



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising product launches, mergers and acquisitions among cardiovascular devices manufacturing companies

3.1.2 Increasing elderly population

3.1.3 Technologically sophisticated products

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market, By Product Type

4.1 Heart Valves

4.1.1.1 Mechanical Heart Valves

4.1.1.2 Tissue Heart Valves

4.1.1.2.1.1 Stentless Tissue Valve

4.1.1.2.1.2 Stented Tissue Valve

4.1.1.3 Transcatheter Heart Valves

4.2 Pacemaker

4.2.1.1 Implantable Pacemaker

4.2.1.1.1.1 Triple-Chamber Battery Pacemaker

4.2.1.1.1.2 Dual-Chamber Battery Pacemaker

4.2.1.1.1.3 Single-Chamber Battery Pacemaker

4.2.1.2 External Pacemaker

4.2.1.2.1 External Pacemaker Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5 Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market, By Geography

6 Key Player Activities

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

6.3 Product Launch & Expansions

6.4 Other Activities

7 Leading Companies

7.1 Abbott Vascular

7.2 Boston Scientific

7.3 Accellent

7.4 Colibri Heart Valve

7.5 Hexacath

7.6 LEPU MEDICAL

7.7 OrbusNeich

7.8 Rontis

7.9 Translumina

7.10 Elixir Medical

7.11 Merit Medical

7.12 eucatech

7.13 iVascular

7.14 Shanghai MicroPort Scientific

7.15 InspireMD

7.16 Admedes Schuessler

7.17 SCITECH

7.18 QT Vascular

7.19 Meril Life Sciences

7.20 InSitu Technologies

7.21 Edwards Lifesciences

7.22 Bracco AMT

7.23 St. Jude Medical

7.24 Medtronic

7.25 Biotronik

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qjqds3/global_cardiac

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





