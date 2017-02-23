Global $64.5 Billion 3D Camera Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global 3D Camera Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 47.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $64.5 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising adoption of 3D camera due to increasing demand from photographers, increasing demand of 3D content from entertainment industry and improvement in 3D scanning technology, technical advancements in 3D camera, growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities.

Based on product type the market is categorized into free camera, target camera and other product types. As per technology the market is segmented into stereo vision, structured light, time of flight and other technologies.

Depending on vertical the market is categorized into automotive, general photography, gaming, healthcare and industrial. As per application the market is segmented into tablets, smart phone, computer, notebook pc, professional cameras and other applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising adoption of 3D camera due to increasing demand from photographers

3.1.2 Increasing demand of 3D content from entertainment industry and improvement in 3D scanning technology

3.1.3 Recent Technological advancements in 3D camera

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 3D Camera Market, By Product Type

4.1 Free Camera

4.2 Target Camera

4.3 Other product types

5 3D Camera Market, By Technology

5.1 Stereo vision

5.2 Structured light

5.3 Time of flight

5.4 Other technologies

6 3D Camera Market, By Vertical

6.1 Automotive

6.2 General photography

6.3 Gaming

6.4 Healthcare

6.5 Industrial

7 3D Camera Market, By Application

7.1 Tablets

7.2 Smartphone

7.3 Computer

7.4 Notebook Pc

7.5 Professional Cameras

7.6 Other applications

8 3D Camera Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

10.1 Canon Inc.

10.2 Eastman Kodak Company

10.3 Faro Technologies Inc

10.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

10.5 Go Pro Inc.

10.6 LG Electronics Inc.

10.7 Nikon Corporation

10.8 Panasonic Corporation

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.10 Sony Corporation

