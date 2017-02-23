Fira Barcelona has chosen once again MOCA and Pole Star to be the official providers for the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2017.

Pole Star's technology integrated with MOCA's solution are used in the GSMA official mobile app and website and delivers added value for visitors, exhibitors and organizers alike by providing hands-on context-aware communications, dynamic wayfinding service, indoor location-based services, and recommendation system based on machine learning. A network of 750 BLE beacons, provided by Pole Star, were deployed both in the venue as well as in the city and more than 50 million data points will be analyzed by MOCA platform during the event.

MyMWC official mobile app, powered by MOCA and Pole Star technologies, will guide visitors through the 240,000 m² of Fira Gran Via, by receiving personalized suggestions such as people to meet, exhibitors to visit and sessions to attend depending on their interests, behavior and micro-location. Moreover, exhibitors will be able to engage one-to-one with visitors and bring them to their stands.

"We bring the Indoor Location Services to the next level allowing a unique visitor experience and Value generation. We are proud to bring the latest technology innovations to FIRA Barcelona for the benefit of the MWC visitors." said Christian Carle, CEO of Pole Star.

"For the 2017 MWC edition, MOCA goes one step forward and brings its advanced Location-aware Mobile Recommendation System that allows attendees to maximize the event and networking by receiving just-in-time context-aware recommendations. This is an outstanding example of MOCA's technology usage at big-scale events." said Maria Fernanda Gonzalez, CEO and co-founder of MOCA.

About Pole Star:

Pole Star is providing a highly accurate, easy to setup and scalable indoor location services comprising indoor positioning, geofencing, people and asset tracking and location analytics. With more than 15 million square meters in more than 25 countries generating on average 100 000 connections per day. Meet Pole Star team: Hall 8.1-B75

About MOCA:

MOCA is an award-winning Customer Engagement software for mobile and web. Leveraging machine learning and location-based technology, it enables the delivery of 1-to-1 personalized communications according to customer profile, behavior and micro-location.

Learn how to apply location-based insights to supercharge customer engagement and increase ROI: Meet MOCA at Hall 8.1, stand B75

