MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") announced today (i) the resignation of Ed Schutter and (ii) the appointment Dr. Sarit Assouline to Knight's Board of Directors. "I thank Ed for his meaningful contributions to Knight since joining in early 2015," said Jonathan Ross Goodman, CEO of Knight. "In his place, we welcome Dr. Sarit Assouline, a Hematologist at the Jewish General Hospital and associate professor of Medicine and Oncology at McGill University, to our leadership team. Dr. Assouline is a well published clinician adding another level of scientific diligence to Knight as we in-license innovative pharmaceuticals that touch the lives of patients."

About Dr. Sarit Assouline MD, MsC, FRCPC

Following her training in hematology and oncology at McGill University, Dr Assouline completed a Master's program in clinical epidemiology and biostatistics at McGill University, and a CIHR funded drug development fellowship at the National Cancer Institute of Canada Clinical Trials Group. Since 2005, she has been involved in the design and conduct of numerous clinical trials testing novel therapies in patients with leukemia and lymphoma. These therapies include novel targeted monoclonal antibody therapies, proteasome inhibitors, histone deacetylase inhibitors, and drugs targeting protein translation. Dr. Assouline is the Director of the Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia Clinic of the Jewish General Hospital and, in this capacity, has contributed to epidemiological research into the outcome of patients treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian and select international markets. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2015. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

