Eros Now, the cutting-edge over-the-top (OTT) Bollywood entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS), announced its association with SpeedPay a multi-purpose offline wallet and Indian state owned telecommunications provider, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL). With the exclusive tie-up with BSNL, Eros Now will now be bundled across all its existing and new data pack users. The association also enables Eros Now as the exclusive Indian film content provider to data pack users and grants access to the OTT platform's uninterrupted and seamless entertainment services from premium old and new Bollywood movies, music videos, TV shows and Eros Now originals.

The partnership further strengthens Eros Now's presence across BSNL's SpeedPay outlets. SpeedPay is a multi-purpose offline wallet that is used to purchase various service On-mobile from affiliated merchants based on 'anywhere-anytime' concept and provide safety and convenience for the customer. Unlike other wallets where funds are transferred digitally, SpeedPay is a user-friendly wallet where consumers can walk in to stores, pay cash and recharge/top-up the wallet. SpeedPay has approximately 1.2 million unique visitors transacting every month in the Middle East, and approximately 4 million transactions per day in India. Eros Now will be able reach out to a large database of over 1.3 million retailers and approximately over 2 million unique users in India through SpeedPay.

Commenting on the association, Kumar Ahuja, President Business Development, Eros International, said, "We are happy to associate with SpeedPay and one of the largest telecommunications giants in India, BSNL. This strategic partnership gives Eros Now the edge in tapping a huge customer base across non-metros and tier 2 cities where our telecommunications partner is an undisputed leader. This, along with extending the association to SpeedPay further reaffirms our philosophy of being platform agnostic and expanding our reach strategy, bringing ErosNow's premium and unparalleled entertainment services on the go".

Paritosh Reddy, CEO, Pyro, said "We are extremely excited to partner with Eros Now and offer their extensive and exclusive Indian movie content to our customers. Our widespread retail network, that spans across the country, will now be able to accept cash payment from Eros Now subscribers thus allowing the unbanked sector also to enjoy the benefits of OTT services."

About SpeedPay

SpeedPay an open loop mobile wallet that allows users to withdraw cash through ATMs and authorized agent network. SpeedPay enables users to also make domestic money transfer, cash deposits, utility bill payments, prepaid mobile recharge, purchase of train and bus tickets, Insurance Premium payments, Credit Card bill payments, Electricity Bill payments etc. SpeedPay is a one stop solution that empowers merchants, retailers and customers to make and accept payments.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's leading on-demand Bollywood entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. Eros Now offers its 58 million registered users worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, subtitles in English and Arabic, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com

