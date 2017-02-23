Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 - Industry Forecast to 2025: $11.4 Billion Opportunies/Investments Outlook - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 16.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $11.4 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growth in adoption of renewable energy; the current trend in the automotive sector is electric mobility, which creates the demand for the energy storage systems and growth in adoption of energy storage systems in transportation.

Based on Technology the market is categorized into thermal technology, mechanical systems, electrochemical systems, electrical systems, chemical systems, biological systems and other technologies.



Depending on Application the market is categorized into transportation, grid storage, fuel production, fuel delivery, electricity generation, electricity delivery and management, automotive and other applications.



Depending on the end users the market is segmented by utility, residential & non-residential, industrial, electric vehicles, buildings and other end users.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growth in adoption of renewable energy

3.1.2 The current trend in the automotive sector is electric mobility, which creates the demand for the energy storage systems

3.1.3 Growth in adoption of energy storage systems in transportation

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market, By Technology

4.1 Thermal technology

4.1.1.1 Thermal energy storage

4.1.1.2 Steam accumulator

4.1.1.3 Solar pond

4.1.1.4 Seasonal thermal energy storage

4.1.1.5 Molten salt

4.1.1.6 Ice storage

4.1.1.7 Pumped Heat Electrical Storage (PHES)

4.1.1.8 Eutectic system

4.1.1.9 Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

4.2 Mechanical systems

4.2.1 Mechanical systems

4.2.1.1 Locomotive

4.2.1.2 Hydroelectric energy storage

4.2.1.3 Hydraulic accumulator

4.2.1.4 Flywheel

4.2.1.5 Fireless

4.2.1.6 Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES)

4.2.1.7 Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES)

4.3 Electrochemical systems

4.3.1.1 Rechargeable batteries

4.3.1.1.1.1 Sodium Sulphur (NaS) Battery

4.3.1.1.1.2 Nickel Cadmium

4.3.1.1.1.3 Lithium ion Battery

4.3.1.1.1.4 Lead Acid battery

4.3.1.2 Flow batteries

4.3.1.2.1.1 Zinc-Bromine battery (ZNBR)

4.3.1.2.1.2 Vanadium redox battery (VRB)

4.3.1.2.1.3 Redox-Flow

4.3.1.2.1.4 Iron- Chromium (ICB)

4.4.1 Electrical systems Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.4.1.1 Supercapacitors

4.4.1.2 Superconducting Magnets (SMES)

4.5 Chemical systems

4.5.1.1 Solar Power to gas

4.5.1.2 Liquid nitrogen

4.5.1.3 Hydrogen

4.5.1.4 Biofuels

4.5.1.5 Hydrated salts

4.6 Biological systems

4.6.1.1 Starch

4.6.1.2 Glycogen

4.7 Other Technologies

4.7.1.1 Synthetic Gas

4.7.1.2 Fuel cells

4.7.1.3 Pumped Hydro Storage

4.7.1.4 Super magnets

4.7.1.5 Advanced battery energy storage

5 Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market, By Application

5.1 Transportation

5.2 Grid Storage

5.3 Fuel production

5.4 Fuel delivery

5.5 Electricity generation

5.6 Electricity delivery and Management

5.7 Automotive

5.8 Other Applications

6 Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market, By End User

6.1 Utility

6.2 Residential & Non-Residential

6.3 Industrial

6.4 Electric Vehicles

6.5 Buildings

6.6 Other End Users

6.6.1 Other End Users Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7 Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 ZBB systems

9.2 Toshiba Corporation

9.3 Samsung SDI, Co., Ltd

9.4 Saft

9.5 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

9.6 NGK Insulators Ltd

9.7 Maxwell Technologies Inc

9.8 LG Chem. Ltd

9.9 Hitachi Ltd

9.10 GS Yuasa Corporation

9.11 Exide Technologies

9.12 Enersys

9.13 China BAK Batteries, Inc

9.14 Calmac Manufacturing Corp

9.15 BYD Company Ltd.

9.16 Beacon Power LLC

9.17 Alevo

9.18 AES Energy Storage

9.19 ABB Limited

9.20 A123 Systems LLC

