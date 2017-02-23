MUMBAI, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Biofertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022 provides a comprehensive study for setting up a biofertilizer manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the biofertilizer market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc

The report has segmented the market on the basis of biofertilizer type. Currently, nitrogen fixing biofertilizers like Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, etc. represent the biggest segment of the global biofertilizer market. Nitrogen fixing biofertilizers are followed by phosphate fixing biofertilizers. The report has also mapped the demand of the biofertilizer market across various regions. They include Asia, North America, Europe and others.

Biofertilizers are natural fertilizers made from biological wastes which contain living micro-organisms. Unlike chemical fertilizers, biofertilizers are environment friendly. They enrich the soil with organic nutrients and improve the fertility of the soil which in turn promotes a healthy growth of the plant or the crop. Biofertilizers also make the plants disease resistant and help solve problems like increased salinity of the soil. In recent times, the understanding of environmental hazards of chemical fertilizers, mainly pollution and contamination of the soil and the food chain has pushed the demand of bio-fertilizers in the agriculture sector. Growing health concerns have also urged people to adopt organic foods. As the use of biofertilizers is mandatory in organic farming, the biofertilizer market is experiencing a strong growth all over the world. Another major factor driving the demand of biofertilizers is the increasing implementation of regulatory policies by various governments that favour the use of biofertilizers. According to IMARC Group, the global biofertilizer market was worth more than US$ 9 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of around 13% during 2009-2016.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the biofertilizers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global biofertilizers industry?

What are the key product types in the global biofertilizers industry?

What are the price trends of biofertilizers?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the biofertilizers industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the biofertilizers industry?

What is the structure of the biofertilizers industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the biofertilizers industry?

What are the profit margins in the biofertilizers industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a biofertilizer manufacturing plant?

How are biofertilizers manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a biofertilizer plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a biofertilizer plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a biofertilizer plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a biofertilizer plant?

What are the packaging requirements for biofertilizers?

What are the transportation requirements for biofertilizers?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a biofertilizer plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a biofertilizer plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a biofertilizer plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a biofertilizer plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a biofertilizer plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a biofertilizer plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

