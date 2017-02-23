Elizabeth Zeigler Named CEO of Graham-Pelton

Craig Leach to Lead Global Expansion of Collegium Holdings

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Graham-Pelton Consulting Inc., a leading global fundraising and nonprofit management firm, announced today the appointment of its current president, Elizabeth S. Zeigler, to chief executive officer.

Zeigler succeeds company founder Craig J. Leach who, after 19 years at the helm, will focus full-time on leading Collegium Holdings Inc. as its chairman and CEO. Collegium, Graham-Pelton's parent company, provides products and services to the nonprofit and social impact sectors through its network of best-in-class operating companies.

"Elizabeth Zeigler is a rare strategic thinker and communicator with executive management skills second to none," said Leach. "Her tireless efforts have enabled Graham-Pelton to play a leading role in elevating the level and understanding of philanthropy worldwide."

"It's a tremendous honor to be named CEO by Craig Leach and the Collegium board," said Zeigler. "Craig's collegial leadership and artful mentoring of the all-star talent at the firm has enabled both the company's ascension and my personal growth. I'm eager to lead the talented Graham-Pelton team as we continue to innovate ways of bringing value to our clients, their noble missions and those they serve," said Zeigler.

Driving Growth at Graham-Pelton

Zeigler joined Graham-Pelton in a part-time role in 2001 and quickly rose through its ranks. She earned a reputation among her clients for spotting opportunities others missed and for helping them reach heights previously thought to be unattainable. Zeigler also has become a leading voice globally on the emerging role of women in high-impact philanthropy.

Named president in 2010, Zeigler is credited with turning the Great Recession into robust growth years for Graham-Pelton by creating new services and delivery methods while also expanding the company's geographic footprint. In 2013, she spearheaded the launch of a European operating unit, which has quickly risen to the top ranks of the fundraising consulting industry throughout Europe. Most recently, Zeigler tapped into the Catholic sector's unmet fundraising needs by helping to launch a third Graham-Pelton operating unit, GP Catholic Services Inc.

Before joining Graham-Pelton, Zeigler served as director of individual giving at Fordham University. She also served on the development team for Muhlenberg College.

Collegium Responds to Dramatic Changes in Philanthropy

Leach, who has advised some of the world's largest nonprofits during past periods of significant transition, is quick to point out the rapid pace of change in just the past three years. "The social impact sector now insists on integrated, sophisticated expertise, technique and talent. What worked in the past no longer meets the demands of today's marketplace," said Leach who sits on the board of visitors of the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

"Nearly $400 billion is given to nonprofits each year in the United States alone, and the firms and individuals that help make this possible play critical - but often unnoticed - roles in our economy," Leach said. The use of data analytics and other custom technologies are now an expectation of all the leading nonprofits. The need for first rate C-suite management, communications, fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and talent management expertise only continues to expand. Firms in the Collegium holding company meet these diverse needs across the entire nonprofit landscape and serve all sector verticals, including healthcare, education, professional and trade associations, faith-based institutions, environmental groups and CSR clients.

"I'm excited to work with our accomplished board of directors and partner firms to continue to expand our global reach," said Leach.

Before creating Graham-Pelton, named in honor of his grandfather, Leach served as associate dean for external affairs at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He also served as vice chancellor for university affairs at Seton Hall University and was a development officer for Georgetown University.

About Graham-Pelton

Graham-Pelton Consulting Inc. is a leading fundraising and nonprofit management firm with offices around the globe and is the trusted advisor and partner to leading impact-driven institutions across all sectors of the nonprofit world. The firm customizes fundraising services to the needs of the client and the institution's culture, providing campaign management, planning studies, board training and development, major gift counsel, interim staffing and other uniquely tailored services.

For more information, visit www.grahampelton.com

Graham-Pelton is a Collegium company.

About Collegium Holdings Inc.

Collegium Holdings Inc., a groundbreaking partnership of diverse professional service firms, serves all sectors of the nonprofit and social impact space, including healthcare, education, faith-based institutions, environmental groups, the arts, international social change and professional and trade associations. Collegium partners are highly specialized, best-in-class firms across the entire nonprofit consulting landscape, including management, communications, fundraising, technology, corporate social responsibility (CSR), research and talent management.

For more information, visit www.collegiumholdings.com

