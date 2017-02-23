NYX Gaming Group and PokerStars Extend Long-standing Relationship into Denmark

LAS VEGAS, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NYX Gaming Group Limited (TSX VENTURE: NYX) ("NYX"), the market leading end-to-end supplier to lotteries, casinos and gaming operators across the globe, today announced the expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via the launch of NYX games on the regulated PokerStars.DK site.

PokerStars.DK now offers players a host of high performance games from NYX studios, including NextGen Gaming titles such as Foxin' Wins, Merlin's Millions Superbet and Irish Eyes 2.

This latest venture extends the long-standing partnership of NYX and PokerStars and their mutual goal of growing their casino businesses and international profiles as leaders in online gaming.

PokerStars.RO also recently launched in the regulated Romanian iGaming market with NYX content.

NYX Commercial Director David Johnson commented, "We are delighted to expand our partnership with PokerStars as we further drive growth in the European market. We look forward to continuing to support PokerStars in growing its online casino operations and believe that our proven quality NextGen games will be very well-received by PokerStars.DK customers."

PokerStars Director of Casino Operations Bo Wänghammar said, "We are very pleased to now offer our PokerStars.DK customers quality casino games from our partners at NYX. This successful launch in Denmark further supports our objective of securing a leadership position in online casinos across Europe."

About NYX Gaming Group Limited

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a leading digital gaming provider headquartered in Las Vegas, USA with a staff of more than 1000 employees based in 14 countries across Europe, North America, Asia, New Zealand and Australia. The Company provides one of the world's largest portfolios of leading content and technology to some of the foremost gaming operators, lotteries and casinos across the globe. NYX also has one of the broadest distribution bases in the industry with over 200 unique customers and the widest portfolio of content available from their own global studios and broad partner network. The diversified game catalogue delivers content across web and mobile formats, focusing on Bingo, Casino, Lottery and Sportsbook verticals.

NYX's Open Gaming System (OGS') was recently named 2016 Platform of the Year in acknowledgement of its position as the industry's market-leading gaming offering, which allows licensees to leverage the best-of-breed multi-vendor casino content from around the world.

NYX Gaming Group Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: NYX).

http://www.NYXGamingGroup.com

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 165 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars is the flagship brand of Rational Group, which is ultimately owned by Amaya Inc. (Nasdaq: AYA; TSX: AYA) and operates gaming-related businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, StarsDraft, and the PokerStars Championship and PokerStars Festival live poker tour brands (incorporating the European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour and the Asia Pacific Poker Tour). Amaya, through certain subsidiaries, is licensed, approved to offer, or offers under third party licenses or approvals, its products and services in various jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, both within and outside of the European Union, the Americas and elsewhere. In particular, PokerStars is the world's most licensed online gaming brand, holding licenses or related operating approvals in 17 jurisdictions. PokerStars.com and PokerStars.eu operate globally under licenses from the Isle of Man and Malta governments, respectively.

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/