Global Antifungal Drugs Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 - Industry Forecast to 2025: $12.8 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Antifungal Drugs Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Antifungal Drugs Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 1.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $12.8 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include raising awareness amid public, developing public-private partnership in pharmaceutical industry, latest technological advancements in antifungal infection therapeutics and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Drug type the market is categorized into polyenes, echinocandins, azoles, allylamines and other drug types. Depending on the Therapeutic Indication the market is segmented by dermatophytosis, candidiasis, aspergillosis and other therapeutic indications.

Depending on the Product form the market is segmented by tablets, shampoo, liquids or spray, injections, gels and cream. Based on Application the market is categorized into powders, pastes, ointments, drugs, other applications. Based on Distribution channel the market is categorized into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, E-commerce, specialty clinics and other distribution channels.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Raising awareness amid Public

3.1.2 Developing public-private partnership in pharmaceutical industry

3.1.3 Latest technological advancements in Antifungal infection Therapeutics

3.1.4 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Antifungal Drugs Market, By Drug Type

4.1 Polyenes

4.1.1.1 Liposomal Amphotericin B Corifungin

4.1.1.2 Natamycin

4.1.1.3 Hamycin

4.1.1.4 Candicidin

4.1.1.5 Amphotericin B Deoxycholate

4.1.1.6 Nystatin

4.1.1.7 Other Polyenes

4.2 Echinocandins

4.2.1.1 Micafungin

4.2.1.2 Caspofungin

4.2.1.3 Pneumocandins

4.2.1.4 Anidulafungin

4.2.1.5 Other Echinocandins

4.3 Azoles

4.3.1.1 Voriconazole

4.3.1.2 Posaconazole

4.3.1.3 Thiazoles

4.3.1.4 Ketoconazole

4.3.1.5 Itraconazole

4.3.1.6 Imidazoles

4.3.1.7 Fluconazole

4.3.1.8 Other Azoles

4.4 Allylamines

4.4.1.1 Terbinafine

4.4.1.2 Lamisil

4.4.1.3 Other Allylamines

4.5 Other Drug types

4.5.1.1 Greisiofulvin

4.5.1.2 Ciclopirox

4.5.1.3 Benzoic Acid

5 Antifungal Drugs Market, By Therapeutic Indication

5.1 Dermatophytosis

5.2 Candidiasis

5.3 Aspergillosis

5.4 Other Therapeutic Indications

5.4.1.1 Sporotrichosis

5.4.1.2 Pseudallescheriasis

5.4.1.3 Paracoccidioidomycosis

5.4.1.4 Onychomycosis

5.4.1.5 Histoplasmosis

5.4.1.6 Cryptococcosis

5.4.1.7 Coccidioidomycosis

5.4.1.8 Blastomycosis

5.4.1.9 Zygomycosis

6 Antifungal Drugs Market, By Product form

6.1 Tablets

6.2 Shampoo

6.3 Liquids or Spray

6.4 Injections

6.5 Gels

6.6 Cream

7 Antifungal Drugs Market, By Application

7.1 Powders

7.2 Pastes

7.3 Ointments

7.4 Drugs

7.5 Other Applications

8 Antifungal Drugs Market, By Distribution channel

8.1 Retail Pharmacies

8.2 Hospital Pharmacies

8.3 E-commerce

8.4 Specialty Clinics

8.5 Other Distribution channels

8.5.1 Other Distribution channels Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

9 Antifungal Drugs Market, By Geography

10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities

11 Leading Companies

11.1 Scynexis Inc.

11.2 Sanofi-Aventis

11.3 Pfizer Inc.

11.4 Novartis AG

11.5 Merck & Co. Inc

11.6 Kramer Laboratories

11.7 Johnson & Johnson

11.8 ID Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

11.11 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

11.10 Glaxosmithkline

11.11 Enzon Pharmaceuticals

11.12 Bayer Healthcare

11.13 Astellas Pharma Inc

11.14 Asperqillus

11.15 Alternaria

11.16 Abbott Laboratories

