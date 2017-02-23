Mariehamn, 2017-02-23 15:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions February 24, 2017, 4.45 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Wiklöf Peter Position: Chief Executive Officer ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20170223114621_2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Ålandsbanken Abp LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-23 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Nature of the transaction: Subscription Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009001127 Volume: 530 Unit price: 13,59000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 530 Volume weighted average price: 13.59000 Euro







For further information, please contact: Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505