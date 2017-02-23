Experienced Industry Practitioner Tapped to Drive Growth



STAMFORD, Conn., 2017-02-23 15:41 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigators Holdings (UK) Ltd., a subsidiary of The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG), today announced that David J. Draper has joined the company as Head of International Casualty.



With 30 years of underwriting, broker and client development experience in UK and international casualty insurance, Mr. Draper is responsible for developing and executing a strategic vision for Navigators' international casualty business outside of the United States. He is focused on driving growth in Europe, including in the UK, and in Asia. Mr. Draper reports to Colin D. Sprott, Chief Underwriting Officer, Navigators International, and is based in the company's London office.



"Navigators is a growth company that looks to take existing specialty products into new geographic markets. I am delighted to welcome Dave to oversee development of Navigators' casualty business outside of the United States, as we expand coverage globally and increase our capabilities," said Mr. Sprott. "Dave's underwriting acumen, breadth of experience and track record of success will be invaluable in firmly establishing Navigators as a premier specialty provider of international casualty solutions."



Mr. Draper joined Navigators from Chubb Insurance, where he most recently served as International Casualty Manager in the Overseas General Division. Mr. Draper previously held various leadership roles in underwriting portfolio management, client relationship and broker management at QBE European Operations. Earlier in his career, Mr. Draper spent a number of years as a casualty underwriter within the Lloyd's market.



About Navigators The Navigators Group, Inc. is an international specialty insurance holding company with insurance company operations and underwriting management companies, including operations at Lloyd's. Navigators has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Hong Kong and a representative office in China.



CONTACT: Courtney Oldrin 203-905-6531 coldrin@navg.com