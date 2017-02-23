SAGEMCOM PRESENTS ITS RANGE OF LORA™ SENSORS- OPEN AND MULTI-PURPOSE, COMPLEMENTING ITS END-TO-END IOT SOLUTION.

These brand new sensors can be customized accordingly to customers' use cases, thanks to embedded accelerometer, thermometer and barometer. Easy customization and tuning enable allow any service operator and application provider to design new services.

In compliance with the LoRa™ Alliance standards,these sensors are longstanding and energy-efficient. Sagemcom patents have them particularly effective in radio use. They were selected by Objenious, a subsidiary of Bouygues Telecom dedicated to the Internet of Things, to satisfy their testing needs.

Stéphane Allaire, Chairman of Objenious, noted "There is not such a thing as a IoT project working without a powerful network nor low cost or performant sensors. Following a year of intense cooperation with our partners, Objenious is pleased to offer a comprehensive, fully operational solution. This allows our customers to experiment the quality of our nationwide network and to propose services and applications accordingly to their final users' needs.

Eric Rieul, CEO of Sagemcom, highlighted: "Sagemcom overall focused on the development of solutions enabling the deployment of LoRa™-based networks.Such a range of cost effective, open and multi-purpose sensors will empower IoT-focused actors in their own innovation efforts."

Sagemcom is a founding member of the LoRa™ Allianceand will be present at the Mobile World Congress within the French pavilion, hall 8.1 booth E49.

About Sagemcom

A French high-tech group of international dimensions, Sagemcom operates on the broadband (digital home, set-top boxes, Internet gateways, telephony and multimedia terminals), smart city (smart meter, smart grid, smart site, smart infra, smart services) and Internet of Things (founding member of LoRa Alliance) markets.

With a revenue of 1.5 billion euros, Sagemcom employs 4,000 people on five continents. Sagemcom aims to stay a world leader in communicating terminals with high added value.

