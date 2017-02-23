Calhoun Vision Becomes RxSight'

New name chosen to accurately describe breakthrough opportunity in cataract surgery with the first IOL that can be adjusted to the patient's optimal prescription vision post-operatively.

Company also announces submission of Premarket Approval (PMA) application and addition of William Link, PhD to its Board of Directors.

ALISO VIEJO, California, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Calhoun Vision, Inc., the global leader of adjustable intraocular lens technology, announced today that it has formally changed its name to RxSight'. "The new corporate name," explained Eric Weinberg, Chief Commercial Officer, "expresses our mission to transform cataract surgery from the current predictive methods to a unique prescription process. This approach has been shown to deliver a degree of refractive precision that is approximately twice that of today's cataract surgery."

Despite many improvements in modern-day cataract surgery technology, post-operative results rarely achieve the visual goals expressed by the patient. Residual refractive error, even after premium cataract surgery, is still common due to unpredictable wound healing as well as variations in post-operative lens position. RxSight's Light Adjustable Lens (RxLAL') addresses this by enabling physicians to make office-based refractive adjustments to the lens after the cataract is removed and the eye is stable. Importantly, the patient is also actively engaged in the process to realize their lifestyle vision expectations.

RxSight also announced the filing of its initial PMA with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as the addition of veteran health care executive and entrepreneur William Link, PhD to its Board of Directors.

About RxSight

RxSight is the global leader in adjustable intraocular lens technology. Using a proprietary light treatment that produces precise modifications in lens curvature, RxSight's Light Adjustable Lens (RxLAL') enables doctors and patients to predictably optimize vision after cataract surgery through an office based IOL enhancement. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com .

Caution: In the United States, RxSight's Light Adjustable Lens is an investigational device and is limited by Federal (United States) law to investigational use.