Global Telemedicine Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017 - Industry Forecast to 2025: $78.3 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Telemedicine Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Telemedicine Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 16.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $78.3 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing vendor focus on home-based healthcare and wellness tools and growing adoption of electronic health records.



Based on Speciality Area, the market is categorized gynecology, pathology, general surgery, cardiology, trauma care, dermatology, neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, orthopedics, general consultation and other speciality areas.



Depending on the Type the market is segmented by telehome, telehospitals/clinics and mhealth. By Technology, market is segregated by software, telecommunications and hardware.



Based on End-User the market is categorized into clinics, hospitals, patients and other end users. Depending on the Service the market is segmented by tele-training, tele-monitoring, tele-education, tele-consulting and other services.



Report Highlights:



- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing vendor focus on home-based healthcare and wellness tools

3.1.2 Growing adoption of electronic health records

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Telemedicine

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Telemedicine Market, By Speciality Area

4.1 Gynecology

4.2 Pathology

4.3 General Surgery

4.4 Cardiology

4.5 Trauma Care

4.6 Dermatology

4.7 Neurology

4.8 Psychiatry

4.9 Ophthalmology

4.10 Orthopedics

4.11 General Consultation

4.12 Other Speciality Areas



5 Telemedicine Market, By Type

5.1 Telehome

5.2 Telehospitals/Clinics

5.3 mhealth



6 Telemedicine Market, By Technology

6.1 Software

6.2 Telecommunications

6.3 Hardware



7 Telemedicine Market, By End-User

7.1 Clinics

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Patients

7.4 Other End Users



8 Telemedicine Market, By Service

8.1 Tele-Training

8.2 Tele-Monitoring

8.3 Tele-Education

8.4 Tele-Consulting

8.5 Other Services

8.5.1 Other Services Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



9 Telemedicine Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Philips Healthcare

11.2 Siemens Healthcare

11.3 IBM Corporation

11.4 GE Healthcare Ltd.

11.5 McKesson Ltd.

11.6 Cerner

11.7 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

11.8 Cardio Net Inc.

11.9 AMD Telemedicine

11.10 Cisco Systems



