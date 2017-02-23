Sequans Integrates Think Silicon GPU Technology in New LTE for IoT System-on-Chip

TORONTO, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New LTE-M/NB-IoT SoC ideal for low-power embedded display IoT devices

Today Think Silicon TM announced that Sequans Communications S.A., a 4G chipmaker and leading provider of single-mode LTE chipset solutions to wireless device manufacturers worldwide, has chosen NEMATM|p GPU and NEMATM|dc display controllers as a component of its newest LTE for IoT System-on-Chip (SoC), Monarch SX.

"Sequans chose Think Silicon because of their ultra low power GPU capabilities that support our ongoing delivery of industry-leading chipset solutions with superior price/performance," said Bertrand Debray, Sequans' COO. Our IoT customers will benefit from Think Silicon's state-of-the-art graphics and display controller technology now inside Monarch SX."

"We're excited to deliver our exceptional ultra-low power GPU to Sequans customers," said George Sidiropoulos, CEO and co-founder of Think SiliconTM. "Our goal is to empower customers with high performance - low power graphics IP to create new markets and products for low-power mobile and embedded display IoT devices."

Monarch SX is an LTE for IoT system-on chip that integrates Sequans' highly optimized LTE Cat M1/NB1 platform with a low power processor, ultra-low power GPU, display controller, media engine and sensor hub. It is an ideal solution for a wide variety of IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, sensors, and other integrated IoT devices.

NEMATM|p (PICO) and NEMATM|dc are the world's smallest and most power efficient 2D/2.5D Graphics Processor Unit (GPU) and display controller. They have been specifically designed for area constrained wearable devices, embedded systems and IoT platforms where power consumption and battery life is crucial while still maintaining vibrant graphics and fluid smartphone performance-like user interface (UI) performance.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE', optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE', optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. www.sequans.com

About Think Silicon:

Think Silicon S.A. (TSi) is a privately held Limited Company founded in 2007, located in Patras, Greece (HQ), Toronto, Canada (Business Development & Marketing office), and San Jose, CA, USA (Sales office). The Think Silicon team specializes in developing high performance graphics IP technology for ultra-low power and area-limited wearable, mobile, embedded and IoT applications.