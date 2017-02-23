Diagnostic Imaging Market Worth 36.43 Billion by 2021

PUNE, India, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product (X-ray Imaging Digital, Analog), MRI (Closed, Open), Ultrasound, CT, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT, Hybrid PET)), Application (OB/GYN, MSK, Cardiology, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the report studies the global market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The market is expected to reach ~USD 36.43 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 110 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 245 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Diagnostic Imaging Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/diagnostic-imaging-market-411.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

A number of factors such as increasing investments, funds, and grants by government bodies for modernization of imaging facilities; increasing investments from public-private organizations; growth in the number of diagnostic imaging centers; rising prevalence of cancer; increasing geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the incidence of various diseases; technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities; and increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments drive the growth of Diagnostic Imaging Market. However, factors such as the high cost of diagnostic imaging systems, technological limitations associated with standalone systems, unfavorable healthcare reforms in the U.S., and the shortage of helium are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

On the basis of product, the Diagnostic Imaging Market is segmented into X-ray imaging systems, computed tomography (CT) scanners, ultrasound imaging systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and nuclear imaging systems.

Speak To Analyst: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=411

Each modality is further divided into sub segments. The X-ray and ultrasound systems market is divided on the basis of technology and portability; whereas, CT scanners are segmented by slice type. MRI systems are divided on the basis of architecture and field strength and the nuclear imaging systems market is categorized into SPECT and Hybrid PET systems. These systems are further divided into standalone and hybrid modalities.

Based on application, the Diagnostic Imaging Market is segmented into obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN) health, orthopedics and musculoskeletal, neurology and spine, cardiovascular and thoracic, general imaging, breast health, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and other end users (including pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research centers, sports academies, and CROs).

Geographically, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2016, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure@ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=411

Factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising awareness of the benefits of early disease diagnosis, development of new healthcare facilities, growing medical tourism in APAC countries, and increasing government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

As of 2015, major players in the Diagnostic Imaging Market include GE Healthcare (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).

Browse Related Reports:

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market by Product (SPECT (Hybrid SPECT, Standalone SPECT), Hybrid PET, Planar Scintigraphy), Application (Oncology, Cardiology & Neurology), End user (Hospitals, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecasts to 2021.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pet-market-98.html

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market by Architecture (Open MRI, Closed MRI), Field Strength (Low-To-Mid Field (<1.5t), High Field (1.5t-3t), Very High Field (4t-6t)) & Application (Brain, Cardiac, Pelvic, Breast, Musculoskeletal) - Global Forecast to 2021.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/magnetic-resonance-imaging-market-99.html

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Telephone No: 1-888-600-6441.

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets