Company: Catchoom Technologies S.L. Booth/Stand: 8.1A63 Event: Mobile World Congress 2017

Feb 27 Mar 2, 2017

Barcelona, ES Web: http://catchoom.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/catchoom YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/catchoom LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/catchoom

About Catchoom Technologies S.L.

Catchoom is a private, VC-funded company and the first spin-off of Telefónica R&D. Incorporated in 2011, Catchoom is an image recognition and augmented reality platform that has provided 750+ million interactions to date with an outstanding, proven accuracy rate. The company licenses its software On premise and through SaaS. Catchoom's flagship product is CraftAR the "toolbox" with web-based content management and creation, and consumption with its Image Recognition and Augmented Reality SDKs (compatible with Android, iOS, with plugins for PhoneGap/Cordova and Unity). The company works with a number of companies around the globe, including Condé Nast, Y&R, Havas Media, and powers leading AR providers.

