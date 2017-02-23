Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2017/catchoom-augmented-reality/
|Catchoom Technologies S.L.
|8.1A63
| Mobile World Congress 2017
Feb 27 Mar 2, 2017
Barcelona, ES
http://catchoom.com/
https://twitter.com/catchoom
https://www.youtube.com/user/catchoom
https://www.linkedin.com/company/catchoom
About Catchoom Technologies S.L.
Catchoom is a private, VC-funded company and the first spin-off of Telefónica R&D. Incorporated in 2011, Catchoom is an image recognition and augmented reality platform that has provided 750+ million interactions to date with an outstanding, proven accuracy rate. The company licenses its software On premise and through SaaS. Catchoom's flagship product is CraftAR the "toolbox" with web-based content management and creation, and consumption with its Image Recognition and Augmented Reality SDKs (compatible with Android, iOS, with plugins for PhoneGap/Cordova and Unity). The company works with a number of companies around the globe, including Condé Nast, Y&R, Havas Media, and powers leading AR providers.
Catchoom Technologies S.L.
Zsofia Kerekes, +34 934 884 681
press@catchoom.com