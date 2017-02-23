UAE Air Conditioners Market By Product Type, By End Use Sector, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In UAE, air conditioners have become an important part of every household due to harsh climatic conditions.With expansion of metros and airports, growing construction activities in hospitality and tourism sectors coupled with increasing investments by government for infrastructure developments due to upcoming mega events are anticipated to push demand for air conditioners in the country during the forecast period. Additionally, rapid economic development and rising per capita income of people in the country is also auguring well for the UAE air conditioners market. Moreover, growing infrastructure developments in industrial and commercial sectors are driving demand for highly energy efficient air conditioners in the country. Implementation of energy efficiency labelling systems and standardization for air conditioners is expected to have a positive impact on the country's air conditioners market in the coming years.

According to TechSci Research report"UAE Air Conditioners Market By Product Type, By End Use Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", the market for air conditioners in the UAE is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2016-2021. Air conditioners market in the UAE has been segmented into split, window, VRF, chillers, ductable and others. Split air conditioners segment dominated for UAE air conditioners market due to its high applicability in the residential sector. However, many leading air conditioner manufacturers such as Fujitsu General Middle East FZE, UTS Carrier LLC, Daikin McQuay Middle East FZE and Gree Electric Appliances Inc., are shifting their focus towards developing VRF air conditioning systems. In 2015, Dubai generated the highest revenue share in air conditioners market in the UAE,due to high levels of urbanization and high average income of people in the region. Other major demand generators for air conditioners in the country include Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Few of the leading brands in UAE air conditioners market includeFujitsu, Mitsubishi,Carrier, SKM and Daikin, among others."UAE Air Conditioners Market By Product Type, By End Use Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021" discusses the following aspects of air conditioners market in the UAE:

UAE Air Conditioners Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Split Air Conditioners, Window Air Conditioners, VRF Air Conditioners, Chillers, Ductable, Splits, and Others); By End Use Sector (Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Industrial)

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology :

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research includes interviews with air conditioner manufacturers and industry experts in the UAE. Secondary research includes an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

