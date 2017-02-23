On 23rd of February 2017 the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi decided to extend the authorities of the Chief Executive Officer Karl Heino Brookes over the next three years from 21st of March 2017. In line with the Articles of Association of the Company, the Supervisory Council elects a Management Board member for a term of three years. The authorities of the Chief Executive Officer as a Management Board member will be effective until 21st of March 2020.



By the decision of the Supervisory Council the Management Board will continue to consist of the same three members. In addition to Karl Heino Brookes the Management Board includes the Chief Operations Officer Aleksandr Timofejev and the Chief Financial Officer Riina Käi.



