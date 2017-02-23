HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EEP) ("Enbridge Partners") announced that its 2016 investor tax packages are available in the Investor Relations section of the Enbridge Partners' website at (http://www.enbridgepartners.com/Investor-Relations/EEP/Tax-Information-K-1/) by clicking on the Schedule K-1 icon or directly at (http://www.taxpackagesupport.com/enbridge).

Mailing of the Enbridge Partners' tax packages will commence the week of February 27, 2017. Tax package changes can be input on the Tax Information K-1 website or directed to the Enbridge Partners' K-1 call center at (800) 525-3999.

Investors in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE: EEQ) ("Enbridge Management") do not receive a K-1 tax package or any other yearly tax forms.

About Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates a diversified portfolio of crude oil and, through its interests in Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. ("Midcoast Partners") (NYSE: MEP), natural gas transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the largest pipeline transporter of growing oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation. The system's deliveries to refining centers and connected carriers in the United States account for approximately 23 percent of total U.S. oil imports. Midcoast Partners' natural gas gathering, treating, processing and transmission assets, which are principally located onshore in the active U.S. Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast areas, deliver approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily.

About Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C.

Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. manages the business and affairs of the Partnership, and its sole asset is an approximate 17 percent limited partner interest in Enbridge Partners. Enbridge Energy Company, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. of Calgary, Alberta, Canada (NYSE: ENB) (TSX: ENB) is the general partner of Enbridge Partners and holds an approximate 42 percent interest in Enbridge Partners together with all of the outstanding preferred units and Class B, D and E units in Enbridge Partners. Enbridge Management is the delegate of the general partner of Enbridge Partners

