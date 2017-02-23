HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MEP) ("Midcoast Partners") announced that its 2016 investor tax packages are available in the Investor Relations section of the Midcoast Partners' website at (http://www.midcoastpartners.com/Investor-Relations/Tax-Information-K-1/) by clicking on the Schedule K-1 icon or directly at (http://www.taxpackagesupport.com/midcoast).

Mailing of the Midcoast Partners' tax packages will commence the week of February 27, 2017. Tax package changes can be input on the Tax Information K-1 website or directed to the Midcoast Partners' K-1 call center at (855) 521-8154.

About Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P.

Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MEP), is a limited partnership formed by Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P ("Enbridge Partners") to serve as Enbridge Partners' primary vehicle for owning and growing its natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) midstream business in the United States. Our assets consist of a 51.6 percent controlling interest in Midcoast Operating, L.P., a Texas limited partnership that owns a network of natural gas and NGL gathering and transportation systems, natural gas processing and treating facilities and NGL fractionation facilities primarily located in Texas and Oklahoma. Midcoast Operating also owns and operates natural gas, condensate and NGL logistics and marketing assets that primarily support its gathering, processing and transportation business. Through our ownership of Midcoast Operating's general partner, we control, manage and operate these systems.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EEP), owns 100 percent of Midcoast Holdings, LLC, the general partner of Midcoast Partners and holds an approximate 54 percent interest in Midcoast Partners. Enbridge Partners owns and operates a diversified portfolio of crude oil and, through Midcoast Partners, natural gas transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the largest pipeline transporter of growing oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Sanjay Lad, CFA

Investment Community

Toll-free: (855) MEP-7222 or (855) 637-7222

E-mail: mep@enbridge.com



Michael Barnes

Media

Toll-free: (877) 496-8142

E-mail: usmedia@enbridge.com



