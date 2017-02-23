Global $10.3 Billion Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $10.3 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include raising demand from chemical processing industry, rapid industrialization in emerging countries, and increasing market for recycled PTFE.



Based on form the market is categorized into aqueous dispersion, fine powder, granular / molded powder, and micronized powder.



By application the market is segmented by filled PTFE, industrial goods, polytetrafluoroethylene coating, and other applications.



Depending on the end user industry the market is classified into construction, automotive, food & household, semiconductor, chemical processing, textile laminates, mechanical, medical, electronics, and other industries.



Report Highlights:



- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Raising demand from chemical processing industry

3.1.2 Rapid industrialization in emerging countries

3.1.3 Increasing market for recycled PTFE

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market, By Form

4.1 Aqueous Dispersion

4.2 Fine Powder

4.3 Granular / Molded Powder

4.4 Micronized Powder



5 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market, By Application

5.1 Filled PTFE

5.2 Industrial Goods

5.3 Polytetrafluoroethylene Coating

5.4 Other Applications



6 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market, By End Use Industry

6.1 Construction

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Food & Household

6.4 Semiconductor

6.5 Chemical Processing

6.6 Textile Laminates

6.7 Mechanical

6.8 Medical

6.9 Electronics

6.10 Other Industries



7 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 3M

9.2 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

9.3 Chenguang Research Institute Of Chemical Industry

9.4 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

9.5 Dongyue Group Ltd.

9.6 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

9.7 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

9.8 Halopolymer, Ojsc

9.9 Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd.

9.10 Shanghai 3f New Materials Company Limited

9.11 Solvay Sa

9.12 Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd.

9.13 Whitford Corporation

9.14 Zeus Inc.

9.15 Arkema SA

9.16 AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ghlhck/global

