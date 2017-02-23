Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Worth 11.82 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market by Type (Active, Passive), Product (Insulated Shippers, Insulated Containers, Refrigerants), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 11.82 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 103 market data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 159 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market"

This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for temperature controlled packaging solutions from the food & beverages and healthcare industries worldwide.

Passive systems segment estimated to lead the temperature controlled packaging solutions market in 2016

By type, the passive systems segment is estimated to account for the major share of the temperature controlled packaging solutions market in 2016. This large share is mainly attributed to the extensive use of passive temperature controlled packaging systems in the food & beverage industry. Passive temperature controlled packaging systems are used in the food & beverage industry to ship goods, such as frozen food and dairy products.

Insulated shippers segment estimated to account for the largest market share in 2016

By product, the insulated shippers segment is estimated to lead the market in 2016 due to the significant growth in demand for auto samplers across the globe. Insulated shippers are used in various end-use industries, such as food & beverages and healthcare, among others, to ensure the safe transportation of temperature-sensitive products, such as food, drugs, vaccines, and blood samples.

Food & beverages end-use industry segment expected to lead the temperature controlled packaging solutions market by 2021

By end-use industry, the food & beverages segment is estimated to account for the major share of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market in 2016. In the food & beverage industry, there is a high demand for temperature controlled packaging to ship goods, such as frozen food and dairy products. The growing demand for advanced temperature controlled packaging to enable longer transit time for temperature-sensitive goods will drive the growth in this market.

The North American region is expected to lead the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market during the forecast period

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market in 2016. And in the North America temperature controlled packaging solutions market, the U.S. is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2016. Increasing applicability of temperature controlled packaging solutions in several end-use industries, such as food & beverages and healthcare, is expected to drive the growth of the market across the region.

Pelican BioThermal LLC (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), FedEx Corp. (U.S.), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (U.S.), and Deutsche Post AG (DHL) (Germany) are some of the key players operational in the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market.

