Today the New IP Agency (NIA) welcomed Ericsson AB as its newest member. The New IP Agency (NIA) is an international non-profit organization that provides information, education, analysis, community services and independent testing to support and accelerate the development of a global economy based on open, advanced, virtualized New IP networks.

The NIA's community of virtualization professionals is dedicated to working with today's standards to create proven methodologies that will reduce or eliminate the need for costly, time-consuming and repetitive tests. Currently, service providers duplicate interoperability tests, often for the same technologies and functions -- a process that takes up invaluable resources; adds to the sales cycle; and may reduce service providers' interest in better, newer offerings.

Through the NIA's Technical Advisory Committee, Ericsson will help steer NIA's focus areas, including how service providers and vendors can work toward interoperability between the more than three-dozen standards currently operating within the virtualization ecosystem.

"Ericsson is proud to join the NIA and help drive its independent work in accelerating the global development of telecoms. The new paradigm of innovative and open virtualized networks requires new ways of working with dimensioning, commissioning and support, and we are delighted to share our expertise and experience in these areas," says Martin Bäckström, vice president of the CTO Office and head of IT strategy at Ericsson AB.

"Ericsson's decision to join NIA is a historic moment for our organization. Together with Cisco, Huawei and Nokia, we now count all four of the leading NFV solution providers as members, accelerating the NIA's ability to move quickly to resolve the virtualization industry's most challenging interoperability issues," said Stephen Saunders, CEO of Light Reading.

Founded in 2016, NIA works with service provider and developer members on interoperability concerns amongst more than three-dozen standards and industry groups addressing virtualization. Through independent testing via partner EANTC and marketing with partner Light Reading, NIA members share knowledge and customer insight to improve product integration, performance and profitability.

Ericsson joins other leading developers, including Brocade, Cisco, Dell, ECI, Huawei, Juniper, Nokia, Mitel and ZTE. A full list of the NIA's membership may be found here.

