THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- SOURCE EXPLORATION CORP. (the "Company" or "Source") (TSX VENTURE: SOP) ("Source" or "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ali Zamani to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Zamani brings extensive experience in business, finance, and governance of private and publicly-traded companies. He has served as the Managing Partner of Overlook Investments LLC since January 2016. Prior to Overlook Investments, Mr. Zamani served as a Portfolio Manager at Gefinor Capital Management and as Chief Investment Officer of the GEF Opportunities Fund from 2014-2015. From 2012-2013, Mr. Zamani was a Principal at SLZ Capital Management. Prior thereto, he was a Portfolio Manager at Goldman Sachs & Co from 2004 to 2012 responsible for managing the firm's proprietary investments in publicly traded mining and materials companies. Prior to Goldman Sachs & Co, Mr. Zamani was an Investment Banker focused on mergers and acquisitions at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein.

Mr. Zamani holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated magna cum laude. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Applied Minerals Inc.

Ali Zamani commented, "I am excited to partner with Source Exploration as a director and investor helping unlock substantial hidden value. The Las Minas Project in Mexico has a rich mining history and I am looking forward to being a part of the Company's next drill program and maiden resource this year. I am confident that there are substantial resources at Las Minas, and more importantly, that those resources are at very economic grades."

Brian Robertson, President and CEO of Source Exploration states, "We are pleased with the appointment of Ali to our Board. Ali's extensive financial markets and mining business experience as well as in-depth knowledge of our larger peers and capital discipline will further enhance the strength of our Board as we advance the high potential Las Minas property. On behalf of the Board, we welcome Ali to the Source team."

About Source Exploration

Source Exploration is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals deposits in Mexico. Source is exploring the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas district in the Veracruz State, Mexico. The district is host to one of the largest under explored skarn systems known in Mexico and has a strong production history that dates back to the Aztec era.

