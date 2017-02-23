Biohit Oyj - Managers' Transactions, February 23, 2017 at 5:30 pm local time (EET)



CORRECTION TO BIOHIT OYJ - MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS IN FEBRUARY 23, 2017 AT 3:50 PM LOCAL TIME (EET)



Transaction details should read as follows:



Transaction Details



(1): Volume: 13933 Unit price: 3,40920 EUR



(2): Volume: 2776 Unit price: 3,70400 EUR



(3): Volume: 15299 Unit price: 3,51260 EUR



(4): Volume: 3962 Unit price: 3,51260 EUR







Aggregated transactions



(4): Volume: 35970 Volume weighted average price: 3.48732 EUR







The release including the corrected information is found in its entirety



below.











Additional information: CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com







Biohit Oyj - Managers' Transactions



____________________________________________







Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Korpela, Semi



Position: Chief Executive Officer



Issuer: Biohit Oyj



LEI: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29







Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29_20170223163749_6



____________________________________________







Transaction date: 2017-02-20



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)



Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT



ISIN: FI4000219324



Nature of the transaction: EXERCISE (RIGHTS, PUT AND CALL OPTIONS)



(X) Linked to stock option programme











Transaction Details



(1): Volume: 13933 Unit price: 3,40920 EUR



(2): Volume: 2776 Unit price: 3,70400 EUR



(3): Volume: 15299 Unit price: 3,51260 EUR



(4): Volume: 3962 Unit price: 3,51260 EUR







Aggregated transactions



(4): Volume: 35970 Volume weighted average price: 3.48732 EUR







Additional information: CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com



Biohit in brief



Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit's mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit's Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com