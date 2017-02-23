Biohit Oyj - Managers' Transactions, February 23, 2017 at 5:30 pm local time (EET)
CORRECTION TO BIOHIT OYJ - MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS IN FEBRUARY 23, 2017 AT 3:50 PM LOCAL TIME (EET)
Transaction details should read as follows:
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 13933 Unit price: 3,40920 EUR
(2): Volume: 2776 Unit price: 3,70400 EUR
(3): Volume: 15299 Unit price: 3,51260 EUR
(4): Volume: 3962 Unit price: 3,51260 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 35970 Volume weighted average price: 3.48732 EUR
The release including the corrected information is found in its entirety
below.
Additional information: CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com
Biohit Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Korpela, Semi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Biohit Oyj
LEI: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29_20170223163749_6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-02-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000219324
Nature of the transaction: EXERCISE (RIGHTS, PUT AND CALL OPTIONS)
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 13933 Unit price: 3,40920 EUR
(2): Volume: 2776 Unit price: 3,70400 EUR
(3): Volume: 15299 Unit price: 3,51260 EUR
(4): Volume: 3962 Unit price: 3,51260 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 35970 Volume weighted average price: 3.48732 EUR
Additional information: CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com
Biohit in brief
Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit's mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit's Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com
