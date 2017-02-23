sprite-preloader
Laboratory Balances and Scales Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Laboratory Balances and Scales - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laboratory Balances and Scales in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Sectors:

  • Food Laboratories
  • Chemical Laboratories
  • Academia Laboratories
  • Pharma & Biotech Laboratories
  • Other Research Laboratories

The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • A&D Company Ltd (Japan)
  • Adam Equipment Co. Ltd (UK)
  • Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC (UK)
  • Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (China)
  • CAS - USA Corp (US)
  • Contech Instruments Ltd (India)
  • Gram Precision S.L (Spain)
  • Kern & Sohn GmbH (Germany)
  • Mettler Toledo International, Inc. (US)
  • OHAUS Corporation (US)
  • Panomex, Inc. (India)
  • RADWAG Balances and Scales (Poland)
  • Sartorius AG (Germany)
  • Scientech, Inc. (US)
  • Setra Systems Inc. (US)
  • Shimadzu UK Limited (UK)

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

4. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 41)

- The United States (19)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (11)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
- Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pdbmjf/laboratory

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire