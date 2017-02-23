Laboratory Balances and Scales Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Laboratory Balances and Scales - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laboratory Balances and Scales in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Sectors:

Food Laboratories

Chemical Laboratories

Academia Laboratories

Pharma & Biotech Laboratories

Other Research Laboratories

The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:



A&D Company Ltd ( Japan )

) Adam Equipment Co. Ltd (UK)

Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC (UK)

Bonso Electronics International, Inc. ( China )

) CAS - USA Corp (US)

Corp (US) Contech Instruments Ltd ( India )

) Gram Precision S.L ( Spain )

) Kern & Sohn GmbH ( Germany )

) Mettler Toledo International, Inc. (US)

OHAUS Corporation (US)

Panomex, Inc. ( India )

) RADWAG Balances and Scales ( Poland )

) Sartorius AG ( Germany )

) Scientech, Inc. (US)

Setra Systems Inc. (US)

Shimadzu UK Limited (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



4. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 41)



- The United States (19)

- Japan (2)

- Europe (11)

- France (1)

- Germany (2)

- The United Kingdom (4)

- Italy (1)

- Spain (1)

- Rest of Europe (2)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

- Latin America (1)



