BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

London, February 23
TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES -
(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: ( X )
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )
Other (please specify): ( )
(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):
Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd (and/or acting for its affiliates) as discretionary investment manager on behalf of multiple portfolios
(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):
(5). Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different) (v):
22 February 2017
(6). Date on which issuer notified:
23 February 2017
(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
5%
(8). Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): GB0006436108
Situation previous to the triggering transaction(vi):
Number of Shares: 2,416,071
Number of Voting rights(viii): 2,416,071
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction(vii):
Number of shares: 2,348,628
Direct: n/a
Number of voting rights (ix):
Direct (x): n/a
Indirect (xi): 2,348,628
% of voting rights:
Direct: n/a
Indirect: 4.91%
B. Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (xii):
Type of financial instrument:
Expiration date (xiii):
Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv):
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:
% of voting rights:
C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Instruments (xv), (xvi)
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:
Type of financial instrument:
Exercise Price:
Expiration date (xvii):
Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xviii):
Number of voting rights instrument refers to:
% of voting rights (xix) (xx):
Nominal:
Delta:
Total (A + B + C):
Number of voting rights: 2,348,628
% of voting rights: 4.91%
(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi):
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
Aberdeen Asset Investment Group Limited
Aberdeen Asset Investments Limited (4.58%)
Proxy Voting:
(10). Name of the proxy holder:
n/a
(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
n/a
(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
n/a
(13). Additional information:
(14). Contact name:
Ms S Beynsberger
For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
(15). Contact telephone number:
020 7743 2639
23 February 2017