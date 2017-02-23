sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.02.2017 | 16:51
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 23

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES -

(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: ( X )

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )

Other (please specify): ( )


(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):

Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd (and/or acting for its affiliates) as discretionary investment manager on behalf of multiple portfolios

(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):


(5). Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different) (v):

22 February 2017

(6). Date on which issuer notified:

23 February 2017

(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

5%

(8). Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): GB0006436108

Situation previous to the triggering transaction(vi):
Number of Shares: 2,416,071
Number of Voting rights(viii): 2,416,071

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction(vii):
Number of shares: 2,348,628
Direct: n/a
Number of voting rights (ix):
Direct (x): n/a
Indirect (xi): 2,348,628

% of voting rights:
Direct: n/a
Indirect: 4.91%

B. Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (xii):

Type of financial instrument:

Expiration date (xiii):

Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv):

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:

% of voting rights:

C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Instruments (xv), (xvi)

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Type of financial instrument:

Exercise Price:

Expiration date (xvii):

Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xviii):

Number of voting rights instrument refers to:

% of voting rights (xix) (xx):


Nominal:
Delta:

Total (A + B + C):

Number of voting rights: 2,348,628

% of voting rights: 4.91%


(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi):


Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Aberdeen Asset Investment Group Limited

Aberdeen Asset Investments Limited (4.58%)

Proxy Voting:

(10). Name of the proxy holder:

n/a

(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

n/a

(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

n/a


(13). Additional information:


(14). Contact name:

Ms S Beynsberger
For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

(15). Contact telephone number:

020 7743 2639


23 February 2017



