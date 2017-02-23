Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2017) - Today we are featuring Alliance Growers (CSE: ACG), a diversified cannabis company, driven by what the company terms as its "Four Pillars" organization plan. These Four Pillars refer to its planned Cannabis Botany Centre, strategic investments in Licensed Producer applicants, cannabidiol supply and distribution, and research and development.

To finance its many initiatives, the company recently announced that it was negotiating terms on an equity facility of $5 to $10 million, in addition to its previously announced plans to raise up to $3 million through the sale of up to 15 million units at a price of $0.20 per unit.

Dennis Petke, President and CEO stated: "We are very excited to be able to take advantage of the equity facility to be able to execute on our business plan. The equity firm we are negotiating with has financed other well-known Canadian cannabis companies in the past 2 years. Over time we expect new investors and our shareholders to begin to see that we are building a truly global cannabis company, and this is what makes Alliance Growers stand out from other Canadian cannabis companies whose entire business is directly affected by Health Canada rules and regulations."

Alliance recently executed an agreement with Botanical Research in Motion International for an Exclusive Canada License to jointly develop a Cannabis Botany Centre, and has identified a 40-acre property, to the east of Vancouver, that is zoned for Health Canada Licensed Producer facilities. They initially plan to build a 40,000-square foot Cannabis Botany Centre, and potentially develop up to 1 million square feet of facility space. The proposed centre will grow Cannabis plantlets using proprietary tissue culture propagation, specifically the "Chibafreen Invitro Plant Production System", which assures consistent composition and purity of each plantlet for the growers.

Through a series of strategic alliances and investments in potential Licensed Producers at various stages in the license process, the company is focused on securing long term plantlet supply contracts for the centre and off-take agreements at wholesale cost for flower to be used for cannabidiol oil extraction.

One such investment is the first $25,000 of a $375,000 investment into New Maple Holdings, the parent of Canwe Growers. Canwe (www.canwe.ca) is working on an application for a Producer's License under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. Canwe has amassed a stellar team, including licensed producer MedReleaf's former head grower and his number two aide, both expert cannabis growers with extensive seed to sale experience.

The company is negotiating terms for an equity investment and/or joint venture with an Israeli medical cannabis company, which has permitted land in an offshore, low operating cost jurisdiction, to grow cannabis plants. The Israeli company brings first-class Israeli technology for production and processing, which according to Alliance management, would facilitate the importation of CBD oil into the USA, into Canada when legalized, and into Germany, under its new laws.

Alliance is co-developing a cannabis marketplace App with a private B.C. company. When completed, the Canna App will allow users to locate local dispensaries, browse and search product catalogues, purchase and arrange delivery of products and comment on and rate products and businesses.

The shares are currently trading at $0.165. For more information on the company's many initiatives, please visit the company's website, www.alliancegrowers.com, contact Dennis Petke, President & CEO, at 778-331-4266 or email DennisPetke@AllianceGrowers.com.

Investor relations is handled by Rob Grace, Corporate Communications Consultant, who can be reached at 778-998-5431 or by email at RobGrace@AllianceGrowers.com.

