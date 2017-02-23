Tivoli A/S' Annual General Meeting will take place on Friday 21 April 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Tivoli Concert Hall.







Any issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be submitted in writing to PA to the CFO, Executive Board Christina Domino Weesgaard at chdw@tivoli.dk no later than 10 March 2017.







The invitations for the Annual General Meeting will be sent to Tivoli's shareholders by the end of March.











Yours sincerely,







Andreas Morthorst



Chief Financial Officer